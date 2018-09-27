More from Star Tribune
National
Ford tells her story, says she thought she was going to be raped
Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee and a riveted nation Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in a locked room at a 1980s high school party, as the panel began an extraordinary and historic hearing at which Kavanaugh hoped to salvage his Supreme Court nomination.
National
The Latest: Ford 'agonized daily' over coming forward
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Komatsu Mining to build new headquarters in Milwaukee
Komatsu Mining Corp. says it plans to build a new headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee, a project that will bring about 440 jobs to Wisconsin's largest city.
National
Chief backs tactics amid concern after black pastor stopped
A Kentucky police chief has defended his department's tactics after a commander said a white officer who pulled over a black pastor this month was following orders of what to do in certain neighborhoods.
National
Trump says he prefers to keep Rosenstein, may delay meeting
President Donald Trump said he would "certainly prefer not" to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and that he may delay a highly anticipated meeting with the Justice Department's No. 2 official.
