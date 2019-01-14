More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Charges: Suspect says he killed Jayme's parents, abducted her
The 13-year-old Wisconsin girl told authorities that the suspect first killed her father at the front door of their house, and then broke down the door to the bathroom where she and her mother were hiding.
Local
Longtime head of Metro Transit ousted in Met Council shake-up
Brian Lamb oversaw new service, including Green Line LRT and A line rapid bus.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers grapple with filling funding gaps during shutdown
Gov. Tim Walz will announce his proposed response to the shutdown Tuesday.
Variety
'Beauty bars' at posh wedding receptions keep guests selfie-ready
The latest offering at high-end weddings? Makeup and hairstyling for the guests.
Local
MinnesotaCare for all? Lawmakers pitch a way to broaden health coverage
Allowing more Minnesotans to buy into the state program could expand choice, but has opponents.