Minneapolis
Charges: Suspect says he killed Jayme's parents, abducted her
The 13-year-old Wisconsin girl told authorities that the suspect first killed her father at the front door of their house, and then broke down the door to the bathroom where she and her mother were hiding.
National
Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators
President Donald Trump on Monday denied he ever worked for Russia against U.S. interests, addressing an extraordinary question that has haunted his presidency and shows no sign of going away.
Business
Appeals court upholds dismissal of suits against 3M's widely used surgical warming device
The Minnesota appeals court decision affects 60 suits filed in state courts involving the company's Bair Hugger device.
Variety
'Beauty bars' at posh wedding receptions keep guests looking glam
The latest offering at high-end weddings? Makeup and hairstyling for the guests.