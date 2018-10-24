More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Family of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs: 'We will never stop looking for you'
The girl's relatives broke their silence at a news conference at which the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.
National
Evers says he resolved plagiarism with admonishment
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says he's resolved multiple instances of plagiarism within the state education department he runs the same way he would if a student had done it.
National
Evers says he would revisiting air permits for Foxconn
Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says he would revisit state air permits given to electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group for its manufacturing campus in southeast Wisconsin.
St. Paul
Minnesota man sues Vatican, seeking files on abusers
The lawsuit demands the Vatican open its files on abusive priests.
Local
Sleep Number: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MINNEAPOLIS _ Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had…
