Trump to address the nation amid showdown with Iran
President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and planned to address the nation on Wednesday. Iran's attack was its most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
Nation
Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century
Cars, cots and plastic chairs became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry of earthquakes struck the island, one of them the strongest in a century.
Variety
Virgin Galactic's next spaceship reaches build milestone
Virgin Galactic's next passenger spaceship has reached a major construction milestone, the company said Wednesday.
Nation
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
Severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week, putting millions of people at risk, forecasters said Wednesday.
Nation
Judge orders mental exam for man charged in grisly slaying
A Michigan judge on Wednesday ordered mental competency and forensic evaluations for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.