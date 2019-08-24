To watch live, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Star Tribune Opinion
Watch live: An interview with Gov. Tim Walz at the State Fair
Editorial writer Patricia Lopez is interviewing the governor on the Star Tribune Stage. Topics covered so far include leadership and relationships, technology in state government, clean energy, executive powers.
Stephen E. Osman
200 years ago, Fort Snelling was established, and with it came change
The change was profound, sometimes tragic and not wanted by all, but it began the settlement that would become Minnesota.
Marshall H. Tanick
Slavery made its mark here in Minnesota, too
Dred Scott sued for his freedom after living here, and the Minnesota Constitution outlawed slavery before the 13th amendment.
Letters
Readers Write: CEO stakeholder pledge, the economy, vaping, immigration
CEOs' reordering of stakeholders is long overdue.
Editorial
G-7 unity needed amid rising geopolitical, economic risks
Increasing geopolitical, economic threats show the need for leaders to coalesce.