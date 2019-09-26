More from Star Tribune
Investors slam the brakes as trade war fogs forecasts
The Trump administration's trade war with China is largely to blame for stocks' screeching halt on Wall Street since April, analysts and economists say.
US economy grew at modest 2% rate in second quarter
The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2% annual rate in the second quarter, a pace sharply lower than the 3%-plus growth rates seen over the past year. Many analysts believe growth will slow further in coming quarters as global weakness and rising trade tensions exert a toll.
US stock indexes move lower as investors play defense
U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Thursday as investors pulled back to a defensive stance as an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump moves along and U.S. economic growth slows.
Whistleblower: White House tried to 'lock down' call details
The secret whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up, the complaint says.
Army helicopter crashes, killing 1 person, injuring 3 others
Military officials say a helicopter has crashed on an Army base in Louisiana, killing one person and injuring three others.