The Gophers-Oregon match in the NCAA volleyball tournament isn't on cable or satellite TV. But if ESPN is part of your package you can watch live at 3:30 p.m.

You may need to have your log-in information to access ESPN3 on your desktop or mobile device. Comcast includes ESPN3 in the menu of its X1 system.

Here's the link that will get you to the Gophers' match.

Here's a link to Rachel Blount's preview of the match.

Here's the tournament bracket. (All times listed are Eastern.)

Here are some live updates from the Pav: