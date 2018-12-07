The Gophers-Oregon match in the NCAA volleyball tournament isn't on cable or satellite TV. But if ESPN is part of your package you can watch live at 3:30 p.m.
You may need to have your log-in information to access ESPN3 on your desktop or mobile device. Comcast includes ESPN3 in the menu of its X1 system.
Here's the link that will get you to the Gophers' match.
Here's a link to Rachel Blount's preview of the match.
Here's the tournament bracket. (All times listed are Eastern.)
Here are some live updates from the Pav:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
'Short but sweet' search lands Fisher as coach of LA Sparks
It was a "short but sweet" search to find the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Turns out he has been sitting in the courtside seats for years.
Gophers
Live: Watch Gophers vs. Oregon volleyball on the web
The Gophers-Oregon match in the NCAA volleyball tournament isn't on cable or satellite TV. But if ESPN is part of your package you can watch live here at 3:30 p.m.
Twins
Cards' Goldschmidt is not thinking beyond 2019 season
Now that he is with the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt is not thinking beyond the 2019 season.
Minneapolis
Final Four shooting for 2,000 volunteers in April
A kickoff was held Friday to start recruiting locals for the annual NCAA finals, to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium this spring.
Gophers
Georgia Tech hires Temple's Geoff Collins to replace Johnson
Georgia Tech hired Temple coach Geoff Collins on Friday, choosing a Georgia native with a background in defense to replace Paul Johnson as the Yellow Jackets coach.