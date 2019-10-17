Caroline Innerbichler was "The Little Mermaid" at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters in 2014./Heidi Bohnenkamp

Twin Cities audiences will have to wait until next May to get a look at the stage version of "Frozen" but Eagan native Caroline Innerbichler is getting her freeze on much sooner.

Innerbichler has been cast as Anna, the princess who was played by Kristen Bell in the Disney animated movie and who does not sing "Let It Go." Innerbichler, whose local stage appearances have included "Grease" and "The Little Mermaid" at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, "Mamma Mia" at the Ordway and last summer's "Guys and Dolls" at the Guthrie Theater, is currently in rehearsals for the show. She recently introduced a video from the New York studio where the musical is being put together by Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage.

"It's a lot of playing right now, a lot of testing and trying," says Innerbichler in the video, which shows the cast (also including another Caroline, Caroline Bowman, who plays Queen Elsa) in and out of costume, rehearsing a variety of numbers. "Frozen" kicks off its national tour next month in Schenectady, New York and plays at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre May 6-31, 2020. Individual tickets for the local run are not yet on sale but "Frozen" is available as part of a subscription at hennepintheatretrust.org.