Defending champion United States continues its quest to repeat as World Cup champion today with its match against France in the quarterfinal round of the World Cup. The winner advances to the semifinals on Tuesday.
If you have a television provider, you can follow the FOX Sports livestream of the game by going here and clicking on the game telecast link.
Get game updates from FIFA's Live Blog | Team USA on Twitter
Team rosters for the USA and France are here.
Real-time match statistics are here.
U.S. team doesn't have an off switch by Star Tribune soccer expert Jon Marthaler is here.
The Star Tribune's soccer page is here.
Our World Cup web page is here.
