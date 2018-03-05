Frances McDormand's portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won the best actress Academy Award.

It is McDormand's second Oscar and comes for her blistering turn as a mother who feels authorities haven't done enough to investigate her daughter's rape and murder.

McDormand won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police officer in "Fargo." Her win Sunday was not a surprise — she has swept the major awards this year.

The actress opened her speech by saying if she fell over during her speech, someone should pick her up because had "some things to say." She thanked her family, telling them they fill her with everlasting joy.

She then set her Oscar on the stage and asked every female Oscar nominee to stand up, generating thunderous applause. McDormand looked joyous as she looked out on the women.