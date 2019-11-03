– For years, the Snoqualmie Tribe, which reveres a towering waterfall in the hills east of Seattle, have opposed construction of a subdivision, hotel and convention center on surrounding land they hold sacred.

Tribal members prayed, collected signatures and appealed to Congress. Their struggles to preserve the Snoqualmie Falls land mirrored more widely known attempts by American Indians to protect sacred sites, such as protests against the Dakota Access pipeline and a giant telescope planned on Hawaii's Mauna Kea mountain.

On Friday, Snoqualmie tribal leaders stood by the roaring falls and announced a deal with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, which agreed to part with surrounding land, canceling construction. In the $125 million pact inked Thursday, the Snoqualmie Tribe bought the Salish Lodge & Spa, which will continue operating at its perch above the falls, as well as 45 acres where the housing, hotel and convention center would have gone.

Tribal elders spoke with emotion of acquiring and conserving the land where their ancestors are buried. The falls and the town of Snoqualmie gained fame during the 1990s in scenes from the "Twin Peaks" TV series, much of which was shot in the community 30 miles from Seattle.

"We have reclaimed our most sacred and traditional land," said Snoqualmie Tribal Chairman Robert de los Angeles. "We have taken another step toward healing the desecration of this area."

The Snoqualmie Tribe was one of the largest in the Puget Sound region, with about 4,000 members, when its leaders joined other chiefs who signed an 1855 treaty with the U.S. government. Its members dispersed. The Snoqualmie people lost federal recognition in 1953, but regained it in 1999.

The tribe now has about 500 members, many of whom live outside the region, and operates a casino opened in 2008 on reservation land.

Muckleshoots' winning bid

The larger Muckleshoot Tribe is based southwest of Snoqualmie on a reservation near Auburn, Wash. The Muckleshoots outbid the Snoqualmie Tribe in 2007 when they bought the acreage by the falls and Salish Lodge, an 86-room hotel that began in 1916 as a small inn.

Snoqualmie tribal members objected in 2015 when the city built a roundabout on land they also consider sacred near the falls, which attract about 2 million visitors a year. The road construction project unearthed a spear point estimated to be thousands of years old.

Previously, the tribe had gone to court in an attempt to decommission a hydroelectric plant operating in tunnels beneath the 270-foot-high falls. But it lost the case, and Puget Sound Energy continues to operate the plant, generating electricity by diverting water above the falls and discharging it below.

The diversion diminishes the falls' majesty and the rising mists believed to carry prayers aloft, said Lois Sweet Dorman, a tribal elder. "We're still looking for a natural flow of water over the falls," she said.

Snoqualmie Vice Chairman Michael Ross said the two tribal councils met a couple of years ago to discuss the possibility of a property deal. Negotiations picked up 10 months ago.

Snoqualmie tribal members said that the Muckleshoots' plans for up to 210 houses, a hotel and a convention center — approved by the city on the forested site — would not go forward. "It is a great feeling when tribes can come together," said ­Jaison Elkins, chairman of the Muckleshoot Tribe.