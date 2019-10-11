– Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game's biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.

This time around it was three herniated disks in her back. The WNBA MVP wouldn't let that keep her from her first league championship.

Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Delle Donne added 21 to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 on Thursday night in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.

"Every time I get the Finals, something happens," Delle Donne said. "I hope this ends the drama that I'm having in the Finals."

It was the first title in franchise history.

"It feels phenomenal, my goodness, feels so good. Hard to put it into words," said Delle Donne, who fell short in two previous Finals appearances. "To win it with such a great group of people. We wanted to win it for the person next to us. We'll remember this season. I'm kind of sad the season's about to be over. My goodness, we sure ended this on a high note."

It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining series and WNBA season. This was the seventh series in league history that had gone to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.

Delle Donne scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left. But it was Meesseman, the soft-spoken Belgian who unveiled a new, aggressive "Playoff Emma" persona during the title run, who was named MVP of the Finals.

Meesseman missed last season while playing with the Belgian national team.

"I don't think I'm the missing piece. I'm their teammate [and did what] I need to do help my team win a championship. This is my family right here," she said.

Delle Donne, a seven-year veteran and two-time MVP, came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago, hoping to get the Mystics their first title. She grew up an hour from the city in Delaware and wanted to be closer to home.

Delle Donne sat out a year in college when she transferred in the summer before her freshman season from UConn to Delaware to be closer to her sister Lizzie, who is blind, deaf and has cerebral palsy.

"Lizzie has been my journey, and some people have never understood my decisions. Others have. But she's been my path, and somehow she's gotten me to this moment," Delle Donne said. "You know, it's been a crazy journey. It's been my own path. It's been different from everyone else's. I've just kind of believed in it, and you've got to follow your heart, and I've always trusted in her. Another reason I can battle through injury is like she's been dealt the worst cards possible with her disabilities, and every day she gets up, she smiles, she laughs, she loves. So she's always just been my inspiration."

Delle Donne has battled injuries and illnesses all season, breaking her nose early in the year. She still wears a mask to protect it. She also wears a knee brace on her right knee after suffering a bone bruise in last year's Finals.

Coach Mike Thibault earned his first WNBA championship. The league's all-time winningest coach had reached the Finals three times in his career — twice with Connecticut — and last season with Washington, but fell short each time.