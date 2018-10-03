DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Washington Post says it is concerned for the safety of a Saudi columnist for the newspaper who apparently went missing after going to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The Post issued a statement early Wednesday saying it has been unable to reach Jamal Khashoggi, who has been critical of Saudi Arabia's assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's rise to power. Khashoggi has been living in a self-imposed exile in the U.S.

Eli Lopez, the Post's international opinions editor, said: "It would be unfair and outrageous if he has been detained for his work as a journalist and commentator."

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Since Prince Mohammed's rise, the kingdom has arrested activists and businessmen in an apparent crackdown on dissent.