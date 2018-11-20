KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police in Kirkland, Washington, have apologized for helping the owner of a frozen yogurt shop kick out a black man because employees said they felt uncomfortable.

The Seattle Times reports that the owner called officers on Nov. 7 about Byron Ragland, who was supervising a court-sanctioned outing between a mother and son. Ragland works as a court-appointed special advocate.

Officers responded and told him that the owner wanted him to leave. Ragland left without incident.

Outrage led Kirkland police to announce an internal investigation, and the city apologized Monday. The owner of the yogurt shop, Ramon Cruz, also apologized.

It follows the high-profile arrests of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia in April after a manager called police to say they refused to make a purchase or leave.