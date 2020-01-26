PHOENIX — TJ Washington had 24 points as Utah Valley edged past Grand Canyon 73-69 on Saturday night.
Isaiah White had 10 points and six rebounds for Utah Valley (9-13, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Casdon Jardine added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Averette had six rebounds and six assists.
Carlos Johnson had 21 points for the Antelopes (8-12, 3-3). Alessandro Lever added 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Mikey Dixon had 12 points.
Utah Valley plays California Baptist at home on Wednesday. Grand Canyon plays Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road on Thursday.
