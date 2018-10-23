WASHINGTON — Washington D.C.'s attorney general is launching an investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the local archdiocese.
Attorney General Karl Racine announced the move Tuesday during a regular breakfast meeting among Washington officials.
The Washington Archdiocese has been shaken recently by a pair of high-profile sexual abuse scandals — but neither involved abuse that actually took place in Washington.
Earlier this year, former archbishop Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigned from the College of Cardinals and retired from public life after a string of sexual abuse allegations dating back to his time as a priest in New York and a bishop in New Jersey. And current archbishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl resigned earlier this month following allegations he covered up multiple abuse scandals while serving as a bishop in Pittsburgh.
