A man was fatally shot by a Washington County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday.

According to a news release by the sheriff’s office: authorities received a call at 12:09 a.m. for a suicidal male. The caller said that a 23-year-old white male made suicidal comments.

Deputies found the man in Lake Elmo near Lake Elmo Avenue and 34th Street. He was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies made contact with the subject and began to talk with him in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” the news release said. “At some point during the encounter deputies used less lethal ammunition. Later, one deputy discharged his firearm at the subject.”

The man received “lifesaving efforts” at the scene and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office released few other details about the encounter between deputies and the man, who has not been publicly identified by authorities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will investigate the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office and the BCA are still evaluating whether the incident was captured on body cameras or squad car dash cameras.

Other agencies that assisted the sheriff’s office include: Oakdale police, the Woodbury Public Safety Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Lake Elmo Fire Department and Lakeview Ambulance.