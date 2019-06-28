The Vikings defense is stacked with talent at every level and plenty of star power.

On the defensive front four, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter have all been Pro Bowl selections.

Linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks are a formidable duo, with Barr having more of the star power.

And among defensive backs, Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes get most of the accolades (and honors).

But Pro Football Focus had an interesting assertion this week. In ranking the overall strengths of NFL rosters heading into the 2019 season — the Vikings were No. 9 overall, by the way — there was this: Their best defensive player in 2018 wasn't any of the aforementioned Big Seven. Rather, it was safety Anthony Harris.

Harris earned the top PFF grade (89) of any Vikings defender by a fairly large margin.

