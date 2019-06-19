SAN DIEGO — Photos displayed at a military court martial show a decorated Navy SEAL holding up the head of a dead Islamic State fighter by the hair while clenching a knife in his other hand.
A jury hearing testimony Wednesday will have to decide if it was a snapshot in poor taste of an enemy who died of battle wounds or a trophy shot of a war prisoner killed under his care.
Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.
Defense lawyers say Gallagher did nothing more than provide medical care to the militant wounded in an air strike. They say Gallagher's fellow SEALS made up the allegations.
Three SEALs are expected to testify Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Seattle gives voters $100 to donate to favorite candidates
On a muggy spring morning, Seattle City Council candidate Pat Murakami weaves through front yards and porches, knocking on doors in a gritty but gentrifying neighborhood.
National
Was dead militant war casualty or Navy SEAL's murder victim?
Photos displayed at a military court martial show a decorated Navy SEAL holding up the head of a dead Islamic State fighter by the hair while clenching a knife in his other hand.
National
Trump rehashes gripes, rips 'radical' Dems in 2020 launch
Jabbing at the press and poking the eye of the political establishment he ran against in 2016, President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday with a grievance-filled Florida rally that focused more on settling scores than laying out his agenda for a second term.
National
Trump EPA close to gutting Obama rule on coal power plants
The Trump administration is close to completing one of its biggest rollbacks of environmental rules, replacing a landmark Obama-era effort that sought to wean the nation's electrical grid off coal-fired power plants and their climate-damaging pollution.
National
LA school board votes to end random searches
The nation's second-largest school moved Tuesday to end random metal-detector searches of students at secondary schools, a daily procedure that critics called ineffective, intrusive and offensive.