– Several GOP leaders on Sunday formed a political barricade around the health care bill that narrowly passed the House last week, defending how the legislation would change insurance coverage for people with preexisting illness or injury.

But while House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump administration officials rallied around the House bill after intense criticism from Democrats, who say the bill would strip protections, moderate Senate Republicans were outright ­dismissive.

“The House bill is not going to come before us,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on ABC, adding that the Senate would be “starting from scratch.”

The Republican split-screen on health care revealed the nerve-inducing debate within the party about how to gut aspects of the Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010 and whose demise has been a GOP promise to its conservative base.

A growing number of Senate Republicans are recasting President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden celebration after the House vote as a mere starting point because of anxiety over how the House bill would affect Medicaid recipients in their states, insurance costs for people with such conditions as diabetes or cancer, or the breadth of health benefits in states that would be able to jettison existing federal insurance requirements.

Yet Trump and many of his allies continue to doggedly talk up the House bill, resisting the suggestion that the Senate could discard major items in the plan, which was crafted with input from the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

And many remain defiant amid the barrage of attacks from Democrats, who have insisted that the House bill would make acquiring coverage more difficult for people with serious ailments and disrupt insurance markets. Democrats also see in the GOP’s efforts a chance to reclaim the House majority next year.

The seemingly divergent political positioning on display Sunday underscored the fragility of the Republican Party on an issue that has united them for years.

Ryan, for instance, offered a spirited defense of the House bill on ABC as he was peppered with questions about the possibility of sharp premium increases for people with preexisting conditions and the worry that many people on Medicaid will lose coverage.

Ryan described the House bill as a “rescue operation” meant to address what he characterized as a badly failing Affordable Care Act.

“We will want to make sure people who have bad health care status, who have a preexisting condition, get affordable coverage,” Ryan said. “That’s not happening in Obamacare. You got to remember, if you can’t even get a health insurance plan, what good is it? You don’t have health insurance.”

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus acknowledged GOP House members could face some criticism but predicted they would ultimately be “rewarded” for having addressed what he described as the failures of the Obama administration’s health law. “Sometimes in life you have to do what’s right, not what’s politically expedient,” Priebus said on Fox.

How the GOP ultimately moves forward and the internecine wrangling over the scope of the final product will have sweeping consequences for the health care system. With Republicans controlling both chambers and the White House, the lingering question for them is not whether to repeal some provisions but whether the Senate or House will hold sway on the details.

“We’re going to go through that process,” Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on CBS. “Is it ugly? Maybe. Is it slow? Yes, but it’s the right way to do it, and it’s how we’re going to handle this bill.”

Trump — who on Sunday largely remained out of public view at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J. — has urged the Senate to act but said little about what amendments, if any, he would support.

“Republican Senators will not let the American people down! Obamacare premiums and deductibles are way up — it was a lie and it is dead!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

For now, Senate Republicans are signaling that they are in control after weeks of tumult within the House. ­Collins, along with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have in recent days spoken out forcefully against parts of the House bill, with Graham saying it “needs to be viewed with suspicion” and Portman asserting that “it does not meet the test of stability” for people who rely on Medicaid.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said on NBC that he and his colleagues would “come up with what the Senate thinks the Senate can do.”

Blunt, who is close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said the Senate GOP will wait to review a score of the bill’s cost from the Congressional Budget Office before moving ahead with any vote.

The House GOP did not have the final version of their bill scored last week, but it was reviewed in prior forms, with the CBO concluding that 24 million more Americans would lack health insurance by 2026 if that bill became law.

Ball is in Senate’s court

Senate talks at the moment mostly involve only Republicans. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday that he was distressed that no Senate Democrats have been asked to work on the bill. A working group of 13 GOP senators from different parts of the ideological spectrum is meeting twice a week.

“I’m the most centrist Democrat willing to work and fix things,” Manchin said on CBS. He said people in his rural, working-class state would be “completely slammed” by the House bill.

As House Republicans fanned out across the country for a one-week recess, Mulvaney, a former House member from South Carolina, said lawmakers should be “ecstatic” about the chance to talk to their constituents about the legislation. “Absolutely, without reservation,” he said. “That’s what I would do.”

But the public response has been decidedly mixed, as have lawmakers’ handling of the issue.

When Rep. Raúl Labrador, R-Idaho, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, held a town hall meeting on Friday, he was pelted with boos and jeers.

“Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” Labrador told the crowd, prompting an uproar that has since been replayed several times on cable television.