Top-seed Warroad found itself in unfamiliar territory, trailing by a goal heading into the third period against Proctor/Hermantown.

Warriors coach David Marvin could only think of a couple examples this season when his team trailed.

"But the difference is we were playing pretty good then," Marvin said. "So this, what we did in the third period, in my eyes, is even more special."

Warroad (28-0-1) stormed back with four third-period goals to earn a 5-2 victory over the Mirage in the Class 1A semifinals Friday. Junior Hannah Corneliusen tied the game at 2-all with just under 10 minutes to play, then senior defenseman Kaitlyn Kotlowski put the Warriors in front for good 1:50 later.

Corneliusen scored again with under six minutes left. Teammate Genevieve Hendrickson also had two goals.

"Hannah's a freight train and she doesn't run out of gas," Marvin said. "The longer she goes without scoring, the more she comes and the more she brings it."

Alyssa Watkins gave the Mirage (19-8-3) a 2-1 lead with 1:33 left in the second period. It's only the fourth time this season the Warriors allowed two or more goals. They've outscored opponents 164-18 this season.

"It was so fun knowing that we put two goals on a very good goalie," Watkins said. "Then we just knew that we had to start playing defensive and to defend our net, and that's when we started thinking too much and the goals started going in."

