SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol.
The Warriors provided an update Thursday, when the team was set to host Denver at Chase Center.
Evans was taken to a hospital after being helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half, when he got hit in the face with an elbow from Dwight Powell as they fought for a rebound.
The team said Evans will wear a protective mask once he is able to return.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
High-powered Titans lean heavily on Henry with options ready
Derrick Henry is making clear he only gets better the more times he gets the ball.
Gophers
Minnesota's Pitts says she's transferring amid suspension
Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts said Thursday she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified "conduct unbecoming a member of the team."
Loons
Minnesota United gets starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller in trade with LAFC
The Loons also have reached agreements with Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla and USL Championship defensive midfielder/center back James Musa.
Twins
ESPN's Mendoza: Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter
ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza says pitcher Mike Fiers should have gone to Major League Baseball before he told a journalist about his allegation the Houston…
Wolves
Injured LaMelo Ball won't play again in Australia's NBL
LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia.