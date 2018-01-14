It took about a quarter for the Timberwolves to warm up at Target Center Sunday night.

Maybe, like the fans — or all of Minnesota — they were catching their collective breath after the Vikings’ breathless finish Sunday afternoon.

Whatever.

After a lackluster first 12 minutes that saw them fall behind visiting Portland by two points, the Wolves took control with a 14-0 run early in the second quarter, cruising to a 120-103 victory over Portland.

What a homestand.

Wolves vs. Portland, late Tuesday: 6 p.m. at Orlando (FSN)

The Wolves completed their third-ever five-win homestand and just their second 5-0 homestand, the last coming in January 2001.

And it was a starting five tour de force.

All five starters scored in double figures. Jimmy Butler scored 24 on 7-for-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists. Jeff Teague matched his season high with 22 points and eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

On Dec. 18, two days after a difficult home loss to Phoenix, the Wolves rallied from 10 down late to beat these same Blazers by a point on Butlers two late free throws. Less than a month later, starting with that win, the Wolves (29-16) have won 12 of 15 games.

This time it wasn’t that close. Showing, perhaps, the growth the Wolves have had experience in recent weeks. Minnesota dominated in the paint, had the edge on the break and scored 23 points off 18 turnovers by the Blazers (22-21), who lost their third straight game.

The Wolves led by 26 points late in the fourth when coach Tom Thibodeau went to his bench.

Portland was led by Damian Lillard’s 21 points. C.J. McCollum had 18.

Portland shot nearly 62 percent in the first quarter, building a slim 33-31 lead.

That lead was four after Zach Collins scored the first basket of the second quarter. The rest of the half pretty much belonged to the Wolves.

Minnesota responded with a 14-0 run, taking a 45-35 lead on Butler’s basket with 4:57 left in the half. And Minnesota wasn’t done. That lead grew to as big as 16.

In all, the Wolves outscored Portland 26-10 in the quarter, with reserves scoring 14 of those. The defense, lax in the first 12 minutes, was turned up; the Blazers shot 2-for-15 with seven turnovers in the second quarter, their 10 points the least in a quarter by a Wolves opponent this season. It was also the fewest allowed in a quarter by a Wolves team at Target Center since December of 2014.

That lead just kept growing to start the third quarter, ultimately stretched to 24 points when Towns made one of two free throws with 5 minutes left in the quarter.

Enter Portland. Pat Connaughton made consecutive three pointers, then McCollum hit one in a 16-4 run that pulled the Blazers within 82-71 on Lillard’s three with 2:32 left in the quarter.

But, out of a time out, the Wolves regained control. With Teague scoring five and Jimmy Butler four, Minnesota finished the quarter on a 9-3 run to push the lead back to 17 entering the fourth quarter.

Minnesota now starts a stretch in which it will play five of its next six games on the road, starting Tuesday in Orlando.