– Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Sunday that she will release a plan to finance Medicare for All in the coming weeks, bowing to critics from the left and the right who have chided her for not outlining how she would pay for a single-payer health care system.

Warren has become known for her towering stack of policy plans, having offered dozens of proposals on a wide variety of subjects. But on health care, she has not been similarly forthcoming, and her refusal to say whether she would raise taxes on the middle class to help finance Medicare for All has drawn sharp criticism from some of her Democratic rivals.

In remarks at a town hall event Sunday, Warren said, "I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about, specifically, the cost of Medicare for All and, specifically, how we pay for it."

Warren's repeated refusal to directly answer that question stood in stark contrast to how she has talked about other policy areas — providing detailed plans and explaining how she would create a tax on the wealth of the richest Americans in order to finance other major proposals.

On the subject of health care, Warren has aligned herself with one of her top rivals for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying on the debate stage in June, "I'm with Bernie on Medicare for All." But Sanders has acknowledged that taxes would increase for the middle class, something Warren has been unwilling to acknowledge despite repeated questions from the news media.

Instead, Warren has sought to reframe the question around the total costs that families would face under her plan. She has said that costs would go up for wealthy people and big corporations but would go down for middle-class families.