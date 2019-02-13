WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren has named longtime adviser Roger Lau to manage her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
The Massachusetts Democrat had previously tapped Lau to manage her 2018 re-election bid.
Warren, among several U.S. senators in a packed Democratic presidential primary, says Lau "believes in building a grassroots operation, and that's exactly what we'll do."
The selection of Lau, an Asian-American, underscores the emphasis Democrats are putting on diversity. Lau previously worked on John Kerry's Democratic presidential campaign in 2004 before joining Warren's staff in 2011.
