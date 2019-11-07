INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Pacers (4-4), who were playing their third game in four nights. Aaron Holiday finished with 18 points. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last two games with a left calf contusion, had 13 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds before fouling out with 3:20 left to play.

Bradley Beal had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Wizards (2-5), who have lost four of five games. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds and C.J. Miles added 15 points.

JaKarr Sampson scored 14 points in a 22-2 run in the third quarter to help Indiana build a 23-point lead.

Sabonis' two free throws with 5:22 remaining in the third put the Pacers ahead 92-67.

The Wizards closed out the third quarter scoring 11 straight points, capped off with Beal's jumper just before the buzzer to make it 94-80.

The Pacers led by 13 in the first half with Malcolm Brogdon's free throw for a technical called on Wizards coach Scott Brooks with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Bryant converted a 3-point play at the end of a 6-2 run to close out the second, and the Pacers led 70-62 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington committed 10 turnovers in the first half. ... The Wizards finished 19-of-19 on free throw shooting. ... Moritz Wagner finished with eight points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 1:35 to go in the third quarter.

Pacers: Sampson also had six rebounds. ... Rookie Goga Bitadze scored a career-high 13 points. ... C Myles Turner (sprained right ankle) and G Jeremy Lamb (sprained left ankle) were out.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Cleveland on Friday before going on the road for three straight games.

Pacers: Host Detroit on Friday after already losing to the Pistons twice this season.