“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said last week, in the most notable zinger of July’s Democratic presidential primary debate.

“I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the other major candidate on the field’s left wing, piled on.

This got us thinking about some big ideas in U.S. history. Like, say, amending the Constitution to outlaw liquor. Or sending half a million troops into Vietnam. Or passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut for the wealthy in a time of massive deficits.

Ambition is essential, in other words, but not sufficient. The country faces big challenges, such as economic inequality and climate change, that call for creative solutions. They also call for wisdom, honesty and even a bit of modesty about government’s limitations. Having embraced President Barack Obama’s “no drama” approach to governing, often defined by the philosophy “don’t do stupid s---,” it would be odd if Democrats suddenly embraced ideological grandiosity as a prerequisite for service in the Oval Office.

That means, first, that proposals should meet a baseline degree of factual plausibility — a bar that, for example, the Medicare for All plan that Sanders and Warren favor does not clear. Warren’s debate zinger was aimed at former congressman John Delaney of Maryland, who had pointed out correctly that the numbers behind the proposal simply do not compute: The senators cannot deliver a system that provides far more benefits than other single-payer systems they claim as their model while preserving the level of care and access that insured Americans currently enjoy.

FROM AN EDITORIAL IN THE WASHINGTON POST