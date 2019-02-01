WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren is expected to officially announce her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on February 9.
The Massachusetts senator is telling supporters she'll make a "BIG announcement" that day.
Warren opened her presidential exploratory committee exactly one month ago, a move that made her the first prominent sitting Democrat to enter the Democratic primary race.
Warren has since been joined in the presidential mix by two fellow Democratic senators — Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Kamala Harris of California.
