CHICAGO — Warren Buffett is stepping down from the board of directors of Kraft Heinz Co.
The Chicago-based food and beverage giant says the 87-year-old billionaire investor will retire from its board when his term ends in April as he moves to cut back on travel.
Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Kraft Heinz said its board will nominate Alexandre Van Damme to take Buffett's seat. Van Damme is also a board member of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Restaurant Brands International.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
You're married, but your assets don't have to be
People who are not rich or famous typically do not have prenuptial agreements, which are legal documents detailing who gets what in a divorce. Even…
North Metro
Hennepin County jury awards $15 million to rail worker who inhaled noxious fumes
The employee claimed he suffered neurological damage from an oil leak. BNSF will appeal.
Business
Schafer: Is General Mills deal a good one? Only the company can make it so
General Mills is paying what seems like a lot of money — about 25 times cash earnings — for the Blue Buffalo pet food maker.…
Business
Eagan-based ConvergeOne goes public
ConvergeOne will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol CVON.
Business
General Mills heads back to pet aisle with $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo
After Pillsbury, it's the second-biggest deal General Mills has ever made.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.