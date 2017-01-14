MANKATO, Minn. — Court documents show that investigators suspect a biology teacher from the Twin Cities area was high on multiple drugs when he was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer who responded to a disturbance at a hotel.

Search warrants filed in Blue Earth District Court say a friend who partied with 33-year-old Chase Anthony Tuseth, of Chanhassen, before he died in the early hours of Dec. 31 told a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent he believed his friend took LSD and ecstasy.

The Free Press of Mankato reports (http://bit.ly/2jkcS5n ) the warrants also say messages on Tuseth's phone suggest he took LSD, ecstasy and Adderall, and suspected drugs were found in his hotel room.

Tuseth was a 2008 Minnesota State University graduate and taught at an alternative high school in Shakopee.