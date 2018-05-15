Minneapolis police on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the man authorities allege is responsible for the shooting death of activist Tyrone Williams Jr. last March.

A warrant has been issued for Sid Brady Strickland Green, police spokesman John Elder said, but his whereabouts are unknown. The warrant currently remains sealed, Elder said.

Williams, 33, a father of four, was a local activist who helped coordinate the 18-day street occupation in front of the Minneapolis Fourth Precinct police station following the shooting death of Jamar Clark in 2015. Williams was the brother of former City Council candidate and Minneapolis NAACP activist Raeisha Williams.

Police have alleged Strickland Green shot Williams, known as Ty, possibly due to an ongoing dispute with a friend of Strickland Green’s who was evicted from a duplex that Williams and the friend shared in the 1000 block of Knox Avenue N.

Williams was shot outside a relative’s house in the area of 8th and Elwood avenues N.

“We believe somebody knows where Strickland Green is at and we are asking that you share that information with law enforcement and it can be done anonymously and you still could be eligible to receive the award,” Elder said.

Sid Brady Strickland Green

To provide information, individuals can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or contact crimestoppersmn.org.