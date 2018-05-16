MADISON, Wis. — A felony warrant has been issued for a Madison man who allegedly sold heroin to a DeForest man who died hours later from a drug overdose.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 39-year-old Kendall Ragland is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the July 2015 death.
Police are still searching for Ragland. He's on parole for an unrelated 2016 conviction for selling heroin.
Ragland also was convicted in 2015 of strangulation and suffocation and was sentenced to probation.
The latest criminal complaint lists 16 aliases for Ragland.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Authorities believe they know suspects in fatal beating of firefighter outside W. Minn. bar
Court filings also spell out what triggered the late-night attack.
Local
Authorities identify victim of fatal Sauk River crash
Authorities have identified a Rockville man who died when the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed and ended up on flipped over in the Sauk River.
National
Simon asks lawmakers to free up election security funds
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and other elections officials are calling on the Legislature to free up federal funds for election security.
Variety
Prosecutors probe death of Wisconsin mental health patient
Prosecutors are investigating the death of a Wisconsin mental hospital patient who waited more than 14 hours to be taken to an emergency room after suffering a fall that left him unresponsive.
National
Dayton vetoes bill on ultrasounds before abortions
Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required Minnesota physicians to tell pregnant women they have the option of viewing an ultrasound before having an abortion.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.