MADISON, Wis. — A felony warrant has been issued for a Madison man who allegedly sold heroin to a DeForest man who died hours later from a drug overdose.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 39-year-old Kendall Ragland is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the July 2015 death.

Police are still searching for Ragland. He's on parole for an unrelated 2016 conviction for selling heroin.

Ragland also was convicted in 2015 of strangulation and suffocation and was sentenced to probation.

The latest criminal complaint lists 16 aliases for Ragland.