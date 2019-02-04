– Rising temperatures in the Himalayas, home to most of the world's tallest mountains, will melt at least one-third of the region's glaciers by the end of the century even if the world's most ambitious climate change targets are met, according to a report released Monday.

If those goals are not achieved, and global warming and greenhouse gas emissions continue at current rates, the Himalayas could lose two-thirds of its glaciers by 2100, said the report, the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment.

Under those more dire circumstances, the Himalayas could heat up by 8 degrees Fahrenheit by century's end, bringing radical disruptions to food and water supplies and mass population displacement.

Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region, which spans more than 2,000 miles of Asia, provide water resources to around a quarter of the world's population.

"This is a climate crisis you have not heard of," said Philippus Wester, a lead author of the report. "Impacts on people in the region, already one of the world's most fragile and hazard-prone mountain regions, will range from worsened air pollution to an increase in extreme weather events."

Last spring, water was so limited in the Indian city of Shimla that some residents asked tourists to stop visiting.

One of the most complete studies on mountain warming, the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment was put together over five years by 210 authors. The report includes input from more than 350 researchers and policymakers from 22 countries.

In October, a landmark report from the U.N.'s scientific panel on climate change found that if greenhouse gas emissions continued at the current rate, the atmosphere would warm by as much as 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels by 2040.

Avoiding further damage would require transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has "no documented historic precedent," the report said.

In the Himalayas, warming under this scenario would probably be even higher, at 3.8 degrees Fahrenheit, the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment found. Across the world, glacier volumes are projected to decline up to 90 percent this century from decreased snowfall, increased snow line elevations and longer melt seasons.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment touches on the phenomenon of elevation-dependent warming. Though it is well known that temperature changes attributable to greenhouse gases are amplified at higher latitudes, like in the Arctic, there is growing evidence that warming rates are also greater at higher elevations.

"Mountain people are really getting hit hard," said David Molden, director general of the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development, the center near Kathmandu that led the study. "We have to do something now."