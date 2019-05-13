Warmer Week Ahead. First 80F Since September 2018

2019 Precipitation So Far...
It certainly has been an active start to the year so far, especially across the southern half of the state, where precipitation values are nearly 2" to 3" above average. In fact, Eau Claire, WI and Sioux Falls, SD are nearly 3.50" and 5" above average respectively. Here's the latest precipitation ranks so far this year (January 1st - May 11th)
3rd Wettest in Sioux Falls, SD
9th Wettest in Rochester, MN
11th Wettest in the Twin Cities
12th Wettest Eau Claire, WI
7-Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation forecast suggests some 1" to 2" rainfall tallies possible through next weekend. Keep in mind that most of this precipitation looks like it will fall Friday, Satudray and Sunday. Stay tuned...
Monday Weather Outlook
Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a warmer bias through much of the week. Some of the warmest weather looks to be with us during the 2nd half of the week when actual air temps could approach 80F in the Twins Cities.
______________________________________________________________________
Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities
Ice Out Dates
Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out.
Average Ice Out Dates
Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!
____________________________________________________________________________
"May 6th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is one day early in Salt Lake City, UT and Des Moines, IA."
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
The older I get, the more I realize that parenting young children is similar to being a Minnesotan. The taste I get in my mouth after dealing with hissy fits, temper tantrums, and spilled milk is similar to dealing with unruly spats from Mother Nature. Patience is definitely a virtue.
I am happy to report that weather maps are finally starting to look a little more like a continuous spring. No snowy setbacks and nothing that would prompt any foul language from your grandmother. In fact, temps in the metro this week could reach 80 degrees for the first time since last September, nearly 8 months ago. Extended models are even hinting at dew points near 60 by the end of the week. Ornery co-workers may complain that it's too humid by Friday. No kidding.
On another note, MSP has seen 10.65 inches of liquid precipitation since January 1st, which is the 11th wettest start to any year on record. Fields are wet, the grass is finally starting to grow and backyard lilacs are ready to pop! In a few short weeks, we'll be swatting skeeters. Oh boy!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 68.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5. Low: 52.
TUESDAY: Spotty PM T-shower. Winds: S 5-10. High: 71.
WEDNESDAY: Distractingly nice. Sunny and warm. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 51. High: 75.
THURSDAY: AM rumble, then PM clearing. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 80.
FRIDAY: More humid. Late day storms. Winds: E 15-25. Wake-up: 59. High: 81.
SATURDAY: Unsettled. More widespread storms. Winds: E 15-25. Wake-up: 61. High: 80.
SUNDAY: Lingering T-showers. Winds: ENE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 72.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
May 13th
1872: A hailstorm hits Sibley County. Hail up to the size of pigeon eggs is reported. Lightning burns down a barn near Sibley, killing a horse tied up inside.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 13th
Average High: 69F (Record: 92F set in 2007)
Average Low: 48F (Record: 29F set in 1953)
Record Rainfall: 0.98" set in 1962
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1935
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 13th
Sunrise: 5:47am
Sunset: 8:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 46 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 22 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 1 minute
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for May 13th at Midnight
2.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"The green flash image at the top of this post was taken by Jim Grant, an EarthSky friend on Facebook. He captured it off the coast of Ocean Beach, California, and identified it a mock mirage green flash. It’s not hard to see a green flash with the eye alone, when sky conditions are right, and when you’re looking toward a very clear and very distant horizon. That’s why those who live near an ocean tend to report green flashes most often. A sea horizon is the best place to see them. The video below, posted to EarthSky by Vladek in 2016, is an excellent example of the experience of seeing a green flash:"
____________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
___________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________