Warmer Week Ahead. First 80F Since September 2018

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 68.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: S 5. Low: 52.

TUESDAY: Spotty PM T-shower. Winds: S 5-10. High: 71.

WEDNESDAY: Distractingly nice. Sunny and warm. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 51. High: 75.

THURSDAY: AM rumble, then PM clearing. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 56. High: 80.

FRIDAY: More humid. Late day storms. Winds: E 15-25. Wake-up: 59. High: 81.

SATURDAY: Unsettled. More widespread storms. Winds: E 15-25. Wake-up: 61. High: 80.

SUNDAY: Lingering T-showers. Winds: ENE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 72.

This Day in Weather History

May 13th

1872: A hailstorm hits Sibley County. Hail up to the size of pigeon eggs is reported. Lightning burns down a barn near Sibley, killing a horse tied up inside.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 13th

Average High: 69F (Record: 92F set in 2007)

Average Low: 48F (Record: 29F set in 1953)

Record Rainfall: 0.98" set in 1962

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1935

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 13th

Sunrise: 5:47am

Sunset: 8:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 46 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 22 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 1 minute

Moon Phase for May 13th at Midnight

2.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

"The green flash image at the top of this post was taken by Jim Grant, an EarthSky friend on Facebook. He captured it off the coast of Ocean Beach, California, and identified it a mock mirage green flash. It’s not hard to see a green flash with the eye alone, when sky conditions are right, and when you’re looking toward a very clear and very distant horizon. That’s why those who live near an ocean tend to report green flashes most often. A sea horizon is the best place to see them. The video below, posted to EarthSky by Vladek in 2016, is an excellent example of the experience of seeing a green flash:"

Average Tornadoes By State in May

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. However, in 2017, our first tornadoes happened in early March!

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 8th suggests that there have been a total of 578, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 566. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, when nearly 659 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.

Weather Outlook Monday

High temps across the country on Monday look to still be cooler than average across the eastern half of the country and especially in the Northeast where temps will be nearly -10F to -20F below average! Folks in the Northwest will still be above average, but it won't be quite as warm as it was late last week when several locations were in record territory.



National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head into the early part of the week. Note that weather conditions in the Northeast will still be fairly unsettled with widespread showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The good news is that the widespread strong to severe thunderstorm potential will subside a bit as we head through the first half of the week. Other than a higher severe thunderstorm chance in Texas on Monday, things should be a little quieter until the 2nd half of the week. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a highlighted risk of severe weather potential across parts of the Central US on Friday. Stay tuned...



Severe Threat Friday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a highlighted risk of strong to severe storms across parts of the Central US on Friday. While it is yet too early to tell what types of impacts maybe felt here, it is important to note that this late week system does look a little more potent and certainly could bring more widespread strong to severe storms to the region as we approach next weekend.

7 Day Precipitation Forecast

Here's NOAA's WPC 7 day precipitation forecast, which suggests areas of heavy rain across parts of Texas once again where heavy rain and flooding impacted the region last week. It does appear that heavier precipitation could fall across the northern tier of the nation and also along the West Coast as we head through mid month.

"Airborne NASA scientists just filmed something troubling in Greenland"

"Scientists aboard a NASA airplane swooped over some of Greenland's largest glaciers on Monday, spotting melted ice and raging rivers. It's significant, because though it's not nearly summer, large blue ponds have already formed on the icy ground. NASA’s Operation IceBridge researchers observed this as part of their mission to watch for changes in Earth’s giant masses of polar ice. Greenland, in particular, has been melting at an accelerated rate for some two decades. "Although the story of the summer of 2019 in Greenland hasn’t yet been written, it's starting on a worrying note," said Joe MacGregor, the project scientist for Operation IceBridge. MacGregor is on land in the U.S., but his IceBridge colleague, glaciologist Brooke Medley, captured footage of the early melt creating big pools of water, seen below. "



"Britain Just Went a Week Without Coal For the First Time in 137 Years"

"Coal may have helped birth the Industrial Revolution in Britain, but the nation is working hard to leave it behind. And it just hit a big milestone: This marks the first time since 1882 that Britain has run a week without coal. National Grid, the electric company that provides power for Britain, announced the milestone on Tuesday in a tweet. The milestone is largely symbolic, but reflects how the world can increasingly operate without the dirtiest fossil fuel. The last belch of coal-fueled power in Britain came on May 1 around 1 p.m. local time. Since then, wind, solar, and natural gas have kept business going as usual. According to the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the country has gone without coal for 1,000 hours this year, or a little more than 41 calendar days."



"This Is the Most Important Place to Apply Sunscreen (and You Probably Aren’t Doing It)"

"By now we’re pros at wearing SPF every day. We even get those sneaky spots, like the tops of our ears and hairline. So we admit we got a little worried when we found out we were still missing the most important spot of all: our eyelids. According to the British Journal of Ophthalmology, five to ten percent of skin cancers occur on the eyelid. (Eek!) And thanks to a new study published by PLOS One, we now know that that delicate patch of skin is also the same place where we’re most likely to skip sun protection. To find out, a team of University of Liverpool researchers had a group of 84 people apply SPF moisturizer how they normally would, then took pictures of their faces with UV-sensitive cameras. They found that people missed their eyelids across the board (which, at less than one millimeter thick, are the thinnest spots of skin on your body). *cue internal panic*

