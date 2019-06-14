__________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________________
See more from South China Morning Post HERE:
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through mid June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.
Warmer Today. More Unsettled Through Weekend
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
It's been hot and showery at Target Field lately and MN baseball fans have been pleased. The forecast calls for a continued hot streak with more "Bomba" showers. Go Twins!
Hard not to be a fan of MN's weather yesterday either. Bright blue sky and a refreshing breeze was just enough to fit Goldilocks' fancy here in mid June.
Despite some recent cool days this week, MSP is still running nearly 3 degrees above average thanks to a brief summery hot blip late last week. If you recall, we finally hit 90 degrees on Saturday for the first time this year and the first time since September 16th. Speaking of heat, did you know that the MSP Airport has only registered nine 100 degrees days since 1872? I would've guessed more. July has seen the most with forty-seven 100 plus degree days.
According to NOAA's CPC, there is a continued cool and perhaps wet bias through the last week of June, which seems par for the course this year.
We flirt with 80 degrees today with a few PM storms. Unsettled weather lingers this weekend for Dad.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Warmer. PM Storms develop. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 80.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of a few t-showers. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 62.
SATURDAY: Scattered storms southern half of MN. Winds: E 10-20. High: 74.
SUNDAY: Cooler Father's Day. Few t-showers. Winds: NE 5-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.
MONDAY: Gradual clearing. Cooler than average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 50. High: 71.
TUESDAY: More sun. Stray afternoon rumble. Winds: SSW 5-10 Wake-up: 52. High: 77.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered PM storms. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and unsettled. More storms. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 77.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
June 14th
1981: A tornado hits Roseville, destroying homes and damages Har Mar Mall.
1956: 8 inches of rain fall in the Ivanhoe area in 3.5 hours. 100 thousand dollars in damage to crops is reported.
1943: Torrential downpours cause flooding in the Twin Cities and east central Minnesota. 2.5 inches of rain fall in St. Paul in two hours. In addition, four streetcars are hit by lightning.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 14th
Average High: 79F (Record: 98F set in 1987)
Average Low: 59F (Record: 44F set in 1927)
Record Rainfall: 2.48" set in 1924
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 14th
Sunrise: 5:26am
Sunset: 9:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 35 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 32 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 51 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for June 14th at Midnight
2.1 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon
"June 17: Full Strawberry Moon - 3:34 a.m. CDT -Strawberry-picking season peaks during this month. Europeans called this the Rose Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"From around the world on the evenings of June 14, 15 and 16, 2019, look for the moon and then for the red supergiant star Antares and the giant gas planet, Jupiter. The moon – now in a waxing gibbous phase, moving toward full moon on the night of June 16-17 – will pass to the north of Antares and Jupiter. Despite the moon’s glare, you should be able to see Antares and Jupiter relatively easily. Antares counts as a 1st-magnitude star, and Jupiter is far brighter than any star (except our sun), outshining Antares by nearly 30 times. Remember, though, that Antares, being a star, shines by its light. Jupiter shines only by reflecting sunlight. As the Earth spins beneath the heavens, moving from west-to-east on its rotational axis, the moon, Antares and Jupiter will appear to parade westward across the sky throughout the night. However, this supposed motion of the moon, Antares and Jupiter is really a reflection of the Earth spinning on its rotational axis. What’s more, even as the moon goes westward throughout the night, it’s simultaneously moving eastward in front of the stars and bright planets of our solar system. Throughout the night, the moon moves about 1/2 degree (its own angular diameter) eastward in front of the constellations of the zodiac. In one day (24 hours), the moon journeys some 13 degrees eastward upon the zodiac."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX