Warmer Today. More Unsettled Through Weekend

"Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition"
 
"Mostly dry conditions with a few isolated storms gave Minnesota farmers 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 9, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planting progress was made for all crops in Minnesota given the more favorable weather conditions. Warmer temperatures across the state aided crop emergence and development. Some fertilizer side dressing and pesticide spraying also took place when weather would allow. Ninety-two percent of Minnesota’s corn was planted, 2 weeks behind last year and the five-year average. Sixtynine percent of the corn crop had emerged, 2 weeks behind normal. The first condition rating for corn was rated at 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans were 79 percent planted, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and the 5-year average, while 43 percent of the soybean crop had emerged."
 
Marginal Severe Risk Friday & Saturday
 
According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms on Friday and Saturday across parts of the state. While the severe threat doesn't appear to be all that widespread, there could be a few storms that become strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.
 

Unsettled Friday & Saturday
 
After a beautiful Thursday, weather conditions will sour a bit as we slide closer to the weekend. A disturbance moving into the area will spark showers and storms across the region late Friday and into Saturday. There could be a few leftover t-showers on Father's Day Sunday, but the wetter day of the weekend (at this point) looks like it'll be Saturday.
 
Precipitation Potential
 
Here's the rainfall potential through the weekend, which shows pockets of heavier rain possible across the northern parts of the state. However, with scattered showers and storms in the forecast on Saturday, some across the southern half of the state could see upwards of 0.25" to 0.50" or more. 
 
Weather Outlook Friday
 
Temperatures on Friday look quite a bit warmer than it was earlier this week. In fact, temps will warm into the 70s and 80s across much of the state, which will be at least a few degrees above average. Keep in mind that late day showers and storms will be possible, some of which could be a little on the strong to severe side, especially over central and northern MN.
 
Weather Outlook For Father's Day Sunday
 
Father's Day is this Sunday and if you're planning any outdoor activities it doesn't look too bad. There could be a few isolated showers or storms, but nothing major. Temperatures will be a bit cool though with readings only warming into the 60s and 70s across the state, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for some.
 
Father's Day Gift Ideas For A Weather Enthusiast
 
Take a look at this from Helicty Designs. It's an amazing array of creative weather related clothing and footwear items that will fancy your favorite weather enthusiast. My favorite are the radar sneakers!
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through mid June 27th, which shows fairly comfortable temperatures continuing through much of that time period. Even though temperatures will likely be below average, I don't see anything too cold or too hot. It's a Goldilocks kiind of forecast with a few rain chances mixed in there as well. 
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests cooler than average temps lingering across the Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and much of the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, folks from Texas to parts of the Midwest and Alaska will still be dealing with warmer than average temps. 
 

Major Flooding Ongiong Along Mississippi River at St. Louis
 
Thanks to a very wet May, many rivers in the Central US have in moderate to major flood stage over the past several weeks, some even at record levels. The Mississippi River at St. Louis is still in major flood stage, but latest forecasts are promising and suggests river levels dropping to moderate flood levels through next week. 
 
Major Flooding Continues
 
According to NOAA's NWS, there are 165 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 36 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while 27 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage. Unfortunately, could be dealing with this flooding for several days and perhaps weeks if heavy rain doesn't stop falling.
 
"US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains"
 
"Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides. Minnesota proudly proclaims the state is the land of 10,000 lakes. “I bet you there are 100,000 lakes in Minnesota right now. It’s just crazy,” says fourth-generation farmer Bill Gordon. Gordon, much like farmers all across America, has missed most of the spring planting season on his 2,000 acres in Worthington, Minnesota, because of record-breaking snow, rain and flooding that continues to inundate prime farmland and threatens the next harvest and more. The financial and mental strain on American farmers, brought on by decade-low prices for crops – the result of years of oversupply due to strong harvests – is being exacerbated by the weather and politics."

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through mid June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.

Warmer Today. More Unsettled Through Weekend
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

It's been hot and showery at Target Field lately and MN baseball fans have been pleased. The forecast calls for a continued hot streak with more "Bomba" showers. Go Twins!

Hard not to be a fan of MN's weather yesterday either. Bright blue sky and a refreshing breeze was just enough to fit Goldilocks' fancy here in mid June.

Despite some recent cool days this week, MSP is still running nearly 3 degrees above average thanks to a brief summery hot blip late last week. If you recall, we finally hit 90 degrees on Saturday for the first time this year and the first time since September 16th. Speaking of heat, did you know that the MSP Airport has only registered nine 100 degrees days since 1872? I would've guessed more. July has seen the most with forty-seven 100 plus degree days.

According to NOAA's CPC, there is a continued cool and perhaps wet bias through the last week of June, which seems par for the course this year.

We flirt with 80 degrees today with a few PM storms. Unsettled weather lingers this weekend for Dad.
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Warmer. PM Storms develop. Winds: SW 10-20.  High: 80.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of a few t-showers. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 62.

SATURDAY: Scattered storms southern half of MN. Winds: E 10-20. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Cooler Father's Day. Few t-showers. Winds: NE 5-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.

MONDAY: Gradual clearing. Cooler than average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 50. High: 71.

TUESDAY: More sun. Stray afternoon rumble. Winds: SSW 5-10 Wake-up: 52. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered PM storms. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and unsettled. More storms. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 77.
This Day in Weather History
June 14th

1981: A tornado hits Roseville, destroying homes and damages Har Mar Mall.

1956: 8 inches of rain fall in the Ivanhoe area in 3.5 hours. 100 thousand dollars in damage to crops is reported.

1943: Torrential downpours cause flooding in the Twin Cities and east central Minnesota. 2.5 inches of rain fall in St. Paul in two hours. In addition, four streetcars are hit by lightning.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 14th

Average High: 79F (Record: 98F set in 1987)
Average Low: 59F (Record: 44F set in 1927)

Record Rainfall: 2.48" set in 1924
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 14th

Sunrise: 5:26am
Sunset: 9:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 35 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 32 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 51 minutes
Moon Phase for June 14th at Midnight
2.1 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon

"June 17: Full Strawberry Moon - 3:34 a.m. CDT -Strawberry-picking season peaks during this month. Europeans called this the Rose Moon."

What's in the Night Sky?

"From around the world on the evenings of June 14, 15 and 16, 2019, look for the moon and then for the red supergiant star Antares and the giant gas planet, Jupiter. The moon – now in a waxing gibbous phase, moving toward full moon on the night of June 16-17 – will pass to the north of Antares and Jupiter. Despite the moon’s glare, you should be able to see Antares and Jupiter relatively easily. Antares counts as a 1st-magnitude star, and Jupiter is far brighter than any star (except our sun), outshining Antares by nearly 30 times. Remember, though, that Antares, being a star, shines by its light. Jupiter shines only by reflecting sunlight. As the Earth spins beneath the heavens, moving from west-to-east on its rotational axis, the moon, Antares and Jupiter will appear to parade westward across the sky throughout the night. However, this supposed motion of the moon, Antares and Jupiter is really a reflection of the Earth spinning on its rotational axis. What’s more, even as the moon goes westward throughout the night, it’s simultaneously moving eastward in front of the stars and bright planets of our solar system. Throughout the night, the moon moves about 1/2 degree (its own angular diameter) eastward in front of the constellations of the zodiac. In one day (24 hours), the moon journeys some 13 degrees eastward upon the zodiac."

Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 4th suggests that there have been a total of 1,113,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 894. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,465 tornadoes were reported.
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Friday, which suggests cooler than average temps lingering across parts of the Northeast. However, one of the bigger changes will be the cooler temps in the Western US after a very hot week with a number of record highs, including a 100F high temp in San Francisco on Tuesday, which was the 5th hottest temp ever recorded there.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the end of the week and weekend ahead. Note that weather conditions look to sour a bit in the Central US after a quiter midweek time period. Areas of showers and storms could be a little on the heavy side for some with pockets of locally heavy rain as this next system slides in.
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there appears to be another round of heavier rain that looks to develop across the Central US and into the Ohio Valley. Several inches of rain could fall in these areas, which could lead to more flooding. 
 
"Three islands disappeared in the past year. Is climate change to blame?"
 
"The same forces that sunk the remote islands could put coastlines around the world at risk, scientists say. Anote Tong can remember when Tebunginako, on the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati, was a thriving village. But beginning in the 1970s, the tide started inching closer to the houses in the village. Over the years, as strong winds whipped up monster waves and climate change caused sea levels to rise, water inundated the island, overwhelming a seawall that had been built to protect the community. Barely anything remains of the village today. “It’s no longer there,” Tong said. “What we do have is a church sitting in the middle of the sea when the tide comes in.”
 
"Scientists close in on hidden Scottish meteorite crater"
 
"Scientists think the time has come for a full geophysical survey of The Minch, to see if the Scottish strait is hiding an ancient meteorite crater. The idea that such a structure lies between the Western Isles and mainland Scotland was first raised back in 2008. They found evidence on the Highlands coast for the rocky debris that would have been produced by a giant impact. Now, the team from Oxford and Exeter universities believes it can pinpoint where the space object fell to Earth. Writing in the Journal of the Geological Society, Dr Ken Amor and colleagues say this location is centred about 15-20km west-northwest of Enard Bay - part way across The Minch towards Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides. The feature would be buried deep under the seafloor, they add. Greenland ice hides huge 'impact crater' Splosh! How to make a giant impact crater Dino asteroid hit 'worst possible place' It's an intriguing prospect. The evidence gathered so far suggests the event occurred about 1.2 billion years ago when the continents were arranged very differently from how they are now, and life on our planet would have existed almost exclusively in the oceans."
 
"The US Just Set Yet Another Record for Being Extremely Wet"
 
"In April, the U.S. set a record for the wettest 12 month period in history. According to new government data, that record lasted all of a month. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its monthly climate report on Thursday. The state of the American climate: absolutely soaking. The soggy situation, which was driven in large part by prolific storms this winter and spring, is indicative of how the climate continues to change. Over the past 12 months, the U.S. has seen an average of 37.68 inches of precipitation. That bests the record set last month, of 35.47 inches. The new record was helped thanks to prodigiously soggy May, which was the second wettest month recorded in the U.S. since record keeping began in 1895 (May 2015 holds the all-time record for the wet weather stans out there)."
 
"Seven Newly Named Glaciers Honor the Satellites That Helped Discover Them"
 
"Glaciers and other icy landscapes are often named after the scientists who first set eyes on them. But it isn’t just human eyes spotting new features in Earth’s frozen wastes; many of these remote landforms are discovered and detailed via satellite. So, shouldn’t the robots get some credit, too? University of Leeds glaciologist Anna Hogg thought so, which is why she requested that seven ice streams on the Antarctica Peninsula be named after the Earth-observing satellites that have helped her document them. On Friday, her university and the European Space Agency announced that the names had been formally approved by the UK Antarctic Place-names Committee. The names are expected to be internationally recognized, in what could be the start of a new trend for Antarctic glaciers. “This is the first Earth-observation [satellite] range of glaciers,” Hogg told Earther in a phone interview."
 
"The Moon keeps flashing us and we have no idea why"
 
"But some answers might finally be on the way. If you stare at the moon hard enough with a powerful telescope, you’ll notice something bizarre happening on the surface. Flashes of light will burst out momentarily, then vanish just as inexplicably fast. Humans have claimed to witnessed this for at least a thousand years, and modern astronomers have documented the phenomenon since the latter half of the 20th century. Dubbed transient lunar phenomenon (TLP), we’ve seen it over and over and over, without any real understanding for its cause. We might finally have answers soon enough. Hakan Kayal, an astronomer based at the University of Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, is currently in the midst of a project that might reveal what’s spurring these shifts in light and darkness on the moon, thanks to a new lunar telescope system run out of an observatory 60 miles north of Seville, Spain. Though still underdevelopment, the system has been operational since April, and is already raising hopes that we’re on the cusp of solving a decades-long mystery of the moon."
 
"Lightning kills Florida motorcyclist, 45, as cops share photo of his shattered helmet"
 
Authorities said the unnamed biker was struck by a lightning bolt around 2pm Sunday while riding south on I-95, north of Daytona Beach in Volusia County The 45-year-old veered off the road and crashed after he was struck. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of 'what's left' of the motorcyclist's damaged helmet Sunday evening. Heavy rain and thunderstorms remained in the forecast for Daytona Beach Sunday night. A Florida motorcyclist died Sunday after being struck by lightning while riding on the highway, authorities said. The unnamed 45-year-old biker was riding south on I-95 just north of Daytona Beach in Volusia County Sunday afternoon when a lightning bolt struck his helmet, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency said an off-duty Virginia state trooper saw the bolt strike the man who veered off the road and crashed before his death, according to WFTS.
 
