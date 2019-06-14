Warmer Today. More Unsettled Through Weekend

"Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition"

"Mostly dry conditions with a few isolated storms gave Minnesota farmers 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 9, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planting progress was made for all crops in Minnesota given the more favorable weather conditions. Warmer temperatures across the state aided crop emergence and development. Some fertilizer side dressing and pesticide spraying also took place when weather would allow. Ninety-two percent of Minnesota’s corn was planted, 2 weeks behind last year and the five-year average. Sixtynine percent of the corn crop had emerged, 2 weeks behind normal. The first condition rating for corn was rated at 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans were 79 percent planted, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and the 5-year average, while 43 percent of the soybean crop had emerged."



Marginal Severe Risk Friday & Saturday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms on Friday and Saturday across parts of the state. While the severe threat doesn't appear to be all that widespread, there could be a few storms that become strong or severe with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.



Unsettled Friday & Saturday

After a beautiful Thursday, weather conditions will sour a bit as we slide closer to the weekend. A disturbance moving into the area will spark showers and storms across the region late Friday and into Saturday. There could be a few leftover t-showers on Father's Day Sunday, but the wetter day of the weekend (at this point) looks like it'll be Saturday.

Precipitation Potential

Here's the rainfall potential through the weekend, which shows pockets of heavier rain possible across the northern parts of the state. However, with scattered showers and storms in the forecast on Saturday, some across the southern half of the state could see upwards of 0.25" to 0.50" or more.

Weather Outlook Friday

Temperatures on Friday look quite a bit warmer than it was earlier this week. In fact, temps will warm into the 70s and 80s across much of the state, which will be at least a few degrees above average. Keep in mind that late day showers and storms will be possible, some of which could be a little on the strong to severe side, especially over central and northern MN.

Weather Outlook For Father's Day Sunday

Father's Day is this Sunday and if you're planning any outdoor activities it doesn't look too bad. There could be a few isolated showers or storms, but nothing major. Temperatures will be a bit cool though with readings only warming into the 60s and 70s across the state, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for some.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook through mid June 27th, which shows fairly comfortable temperatures continuing through much of that time period. Even though temperatures will likely be below average, I don't see anything too cold or too hot. It's a Goldilocks kiind of forecast with a few rain chances mixed in there as well.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests cooler than average temps lingering across the Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and much of the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, folks from Texas to parts of the Midwest and Alaska will still be dealing with warmer than average temps.



Major Flooding Ongiong Along Mississippi River at St. Louis

Thanks to a very wet May, many rivers in the Central US have in moderate to major flood stage over the past several weeks, some even at record levels. The Mississippi River at St. Louis is still in major flood stage, but latest forecasts are promising and suggests river levels dropping to moderate flood levels through next week.

Major Flooding Continues

According to NOAA's NWS, there are 165 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 36 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while 27 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage. Unfortunately, could be dealing with this flooding for several days and perhaps weeks if heavy rain doesn't stop falling.

"US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains"

"Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides. Minnesota proudly proclaims the state is the land of 10,000 lakes. “I bet you there are 100,000 lakes in Minnesota right now. It’s just crazy,” says fourth-generation farmer Bill Gordon. Gordon, much like farmers all across America, has missed most of the spring planting season on his 2,000 acres in Worthington, Minnesota, because of record-breaking snow, rain and flooding that continues to inundate prime farmland and threatens the next harvest and more. The financial and mental strain on American farmers, brought on by decade-low prices for crops – the result of years of oversupply due to strong harvests – is being exacerbated by the weather and politics."

