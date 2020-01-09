Warmer Thursday - Shots Of Snow Next Week

Snow/Drizzle Expected Thursday

As we watch a system lift through the region into Thursday, some precipitation will be possible. The best chance will be in northern Minnesota, where it will be in the form of mainly snow. However, across eastern Minnesota a few snowflakes or some drizzle/freezing drizzle could fall through the morning and midday hours.

As we look at expected precipitation amounts, the heaviest snow will be across northern Minnesota, where snowfall amounts of 2-4" are possible. Slightly higher totals are possible across portions of the North Shore. A period of freezing drizzle will be possible across portions of eastern Minnesota, otherwise, precipitation totals are expected to be light across much of central and southern Minnesota.

Due to the potential of heavier snowfall amounts in the Arrowhead - particularly from Tofte to Grand Portage, where 3-6" are possible - a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

_______________________________________________

Football Forecast

We've got another exciting weekend of football ahead as we go through the playoffs! The Vikings play Saturday afternoon out in the Bay Area (Santa Clara, to be exact) versus the 49ers. There is about a 30% chance of rain mainly during the morning hours, although an isolated shower can't be ruled out through at least halftime. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Go Vikings!

A bit of a different story for the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, where mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few snow showers possible by the end of the game versus Seattle. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

_______________________________________________

Top Weather and Climate Stories of the 2010s

Image: Scenes of flooded streams like this one, from Minnehaha creek on May 8, 2019, became increasingly common across Minnesota during the 2010s. Credit: Minnesota DNR State Climatology Office

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Climatological Office posted its top weather stories of the 2010s for the state. Here's a snippet: "The 2010s began with a severe weather barrage, pivoted towards heat and drought, and then finished with a spate of precipitation records, punctuating the wettest period on record in Minnesota. Toss in the 1st, 2nd, and 5th warmest, as well as the 7th coldest extended winters on record, and add to that some impressive late-winter snowfall statistics, and the decade stands among the more varied and extreme ones on record."

_______________________________________________

Warmer Thursday - Shots Of Snow Next Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

The Minnesota DNR State Climatology Office recently released its top stories of the 2010s – which ranged from the most tornadoes on record in 2010 to the wettest year on record for the state in 2019. We also saw the first, second, and fifth warmest November-March on record as well as the seventh coldest. What a busy decade it was across the state.

Highs will make a run at 40F today - a value that on average happens about twice each January in the Twin Cities. Enjoy today’s warmer weather as highs will only be in the teens under chilly sunshine Saturday. Highs will moderate back to around average by early next week, but the longer-term shows another blast of cold air working in for the second half of next week.

Our snowpack could use a little freshening up across the region. While we’re still slightly above average for the entire snow season, the MSP total of 11.3” since December 1st is approaching 4” below average. We’ll get the chance to climb back above average with a few shots of light snow Sunday into next week.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a light mix. Wake up 25. High 37. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few peeks of sun. Wake up 17. High 21. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NNW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Chilly sunshine returns. Wake up 1. High 13. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds return. PM light snow. Wake up 6. High 23. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Lingering flurry, otherwise cloudy. Wake up 15. High 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: AM light snow, drier by the afternoon. Wake up 12. High 22. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another shot of light snow. Colder. Wake up 0. High 10. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

January 9th

1982: Both January 9th and 10th would have some of the coldest windchills ever seen in Minnesota. Temperatures of -30 and winds of 40 mph were reported in Northern Minnesota. This would translate to windchills of -71 with the new windchill formula, and -100 with the old formula.

1934: A sleet and ice storm hits southwest Minnesota. Hardest hit locations were Slayton, Tracy and Pipestone. The thickest ice was just east of Pipestone with ice measuring 6 to 8 inches in diameter. At Holland in Pipestone County three strands of #6 wire measured 4.5 inches in diameter and weighed 33 ounces per foot. The ice was described as: 'Very peculiar information being practically round on three sides, the lower side being ragged projectiles like icicles: in other words pointed. The frost and ice were wet, not flaky like frost usually is. In handling this, it could be squeezed into a ball and did not crumble.'

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

January 9th

Average High: 23F (Record: 49F set in 2012)

Average Low: 7F (Record: -32F set in 1977)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.31" set in 1924)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 3.8" set in 1924)

Record Snow Depth: 19" in 1969

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 9th

Sunrise: 7:50 AM

Sunset: 4:50 PM

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 59 minutes and 46 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 23 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 9 Hours Of Daylight? January 10th (9 hours, 1 minute, and 13 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 18th (5:01 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

As mentioned above, we're tracking the potential for a wintry mix of precipitation across portions of central and southern Minnesota on Thursday, with a better chance of snow in northern portions of the state. Highs will range from near 40F in Rochester to the teens up by Roseau and Grand Forks.

These highs on Thursday will mainly be above average across the state by up to 15F, particularly as you head toward southeastern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for January 9th is 23F.

Again we'll be watching that chance of a little bit of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and maybe a snowflake or two during the day on Thursday in the Twin Cities, mainly during the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 30s.

And up and down again we go in the temperature department. Highs by Saturday will only be in the teens in the Twin Cities before swinging upward again back to around average by the beginning of next week.

That "warmer" stretch of weather won't last, however, as it appears a blast of cold air will once again filter back in toward the middle and end of next week. While it is a little early to go out on a limb, some models are indicating highs below zero late next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we go into Thursday showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the Deep South up into the Ohio River Valley, with rain/snow to all snow across the Great Lakes and upper Midwest. Rain and snow are also likely across the western United States.

Through Friday evening, heavy snow will continue to be possible in the mountains across the western United States, where at least 2-4 feet of snow could fall in some locations. Meanwhile, from Texas into the Ohio Valley, rainfall amounts of at least 2-4" are expected.

As a system moves out into the central U.S. for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend, we will be watching the potential of strong to severe storms across portions of the Deep South, capable of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. There is an Enhanced Risk of severe weather across portions of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Texas Friday into Friday Night. Meanwhile, the equivalent of an Enhanced Risk - a 30% risk area - is in place on Saturday across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida.

_______________________________________________

Assessing the U.S. Climate in 2019

More from the NCEI: "For 2019, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 52.7°F, 0.7°F above the 20th century average. This ranked in the warmest third of the 125-year period of record and was the coolest year since 2014. Below-average temperatures, particularly daytime temperatures, were observed across the northern Plains, while above-average to record-warm overnight temperatures dominated across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The annual precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 34.78 inches, 4.84 inches above average, the second wettest year on record and 0.18 inch less than the total for the wettest year set in 1973*. Record precipitation fell across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and portions of the central Plains. Ten of the last twelve 12-month periods were record wet with the top seven all-time wettest 12-month periods occurring during 2019."

Over 1 billion animals feared dead in Australian wildfires

More from CBS News: "Last week, an ecologist at the University of Sydney estimated that nearly half a billion animals had been wiped out since Australia's devastating wildfires started spreading in September. Now, he says that number has soared to over 800 million in New South Wales and over 1 billion nationally. "I think there's nothing quite to compare with the devastation that's going on over such a large area so quickly," University of Sydney professor Chris Dickman told CBS News on Tuesday. "It's a monstrous event in terms of geography and the number of individual animals affected." The figure includes mammals (excluding bats), birds and reptiles. It does not include frogs, insects or other invertebrates."

Iberdrola Completes Europe’s Largest Solar Plant (and Yes, It’s Subsidy-Free)

More from Green Tech Media: "Spanish renewable power giant Iberdrola has completed work on what it claims is the largest solar project ever built in Europe. The 500-megawatt Núñez de Balboa facility is now undergoing testing with Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) and is expected to be in full commercial operation this quarter. Europe's previous largest project was the 300-megawatt Cestas, built by Neoen in the south of France. But the latest record might not stand for long with Iberdrola planning the 590-megawatt Francisco Pizarro project in Spain. Completion is expected in 2022."