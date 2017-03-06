The Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota is under a slight risk for severe weather Monday evening. The biggest issue: high winds, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will soar into the mid-60s early Monday before a strong cold front moves in, triggering showers and thunderstorms with damaging winds possible, the weather service said.

Winds will gust at 20 to 35 miles per hour throughout much of Monday ahead of the storms, which are expected to arrive in the metro area between 5 and 8 p.m. Blasts over 50 mph are possible, especially in western Minnesota, the weather service said.

Tall vehicles, in particular, “will likely be affected by strong winds,” the weather service said in its statement issuing a high wind advisory. “Travel, in general, may be hampered at times tonight Also, minor property damage is possible, along with downed tree branches. Unsecured, lighter objects will be blown around.”

Power outages may develop, the weather service added.

Travel is expected to be most difficult on north-south routes and drivers should use extra caution, the weather service said.

Breezes will pick up throughout the day Monday. At 7 p.m. Monday a wind advisory for gusts in excess of 45 mph will go into effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

After a brief lull, winds will pick up again Tuesday when a “hazardous high wind” event is expected. A High Wind Watch, which means sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger, will go into effect Tuesday, the weather service said.

Behind the system, temperatures will tumble into the upper 40s by Tuesday and into the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.