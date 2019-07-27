Warm, Sunny Saturday - Storms Return Sunday

Large Hail Impacted Parts Of Central Minnesota Friday Evening

Some very large hail impacted parts of central Minnesota in and around the St. Cloud area Friday evening. There were reports of up to tennis ball sized hail (2.50" in diameter) in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Clear Lake.

_______________________________________________

Northern Minnesota Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be a beautiful day to be out on the lake across northern Minnesota, with highs in the 70s and 80s expected under mainly sunny skies.

On Sunday, showers and storms will work their way across the state west to east throughout the day, so you might want to have a Plan B ready, even if that is heading home early this weekend.

_______________________________________________

July In The Twin Cities (Through Thursday)

July will almost certainly go down as an above-average month in the Twin Cities in both the temperature and precipitation department. Through Thursday, our average temperature has been 76.1°, which is a little over 2 degrees above average. Not counting the rain from Friday, an even 6" has fallen in the Twin Cities, 2.78" above the average for the month through the 25th. No matter what happens through the last few days of the month, that precipitation total will be above average, as our average for the entire month is 4.04". July is on average the third wettest month of the year.

_______________________________________________

July Statewide Rainfall

Heavy rain has been a bit hit-and-miss so far this month, concentrating across portions of southern, western, and far northern Minnesota. While the Twin Cities is 2.78" above average, just up I-94 by an hour St. Cloud is about a third of an inch below average. While Rochester is over 3.50" above average with 7.27" of rain (the fourth wettest start to July through the 25th), Mason City is 1.67" below average. And up in northern Minnesota, while both Duluth and Hibbing are 2"+ below average, International Falls is more than 2" above average. There is still some time to make up rainfall deficits this month, and rain that'll move in across the state Sunday should help (more on that in a moment).

Want another sign of the heavy rain this month? Here's a snippet from Mark Seeley's WeatherTalk: "Believe it or not, some portions of Dodge, Goodhue, and Blue Earth Counties have reported over 11 inches of rain this month. At least 24 other southern Minnesota climate stations have reported over 8 inches of rainfall so far this month, and so far this month 35 climate stations in the state network have reported setting or tying at least one daily rainfall record."

_______________________________________________

Windy Thursday

We saw windy conditions on Thursday, especially across central and southern Minnesota. The highest wind gust reported at an airport was 40 mph up in St. Cloud.

_______________________________________________

Warm, Sunny Saturday - Storms Return Sunday

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Why does it seem like the year keeps going by faster and faster? It feels like July just started a few days ago... but it's August already next Thursday and I'm making plans to head out to county fairs! A good reminder to spend time in the present and to put that phone down for at least a few moments - something I need to remind myself of at times.

So far in 2019, we've only recorded four days with a high of at least 90F in the Twin Cities. In a typical year, we see 11 such days, but we saw a total of 20 last year. Even with our below-average number of 90-degree days, the average temperature since June 1st at MSP airport is 1.6F above average.

Today will be the warmest day of the weekend as highs climb into the mid and upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. While Sunday looks to start off dry in the Twin Cities, showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon hours. The good news is that quiet and pleasant weather returns for the first half of next week with no 90s through at least the first couple days of August.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Wake up 68. High 86. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry start. PM showers and thunderstorms. Wake up 66. High 82. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant! Wake up 63. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Shower/storm chance Tuesday Night. Wake up 56. High 77. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight warming with blue skies. Wake up 59. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Storms move in Thursday Night. Wake up 62. High 82. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wake up 65. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 27th

1910: Giant hailstones fall in Todd and Wadena Counties. One stone weighed in at 5 pounds.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 27th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1931)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1971)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 6.35" set in 1892)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 27th

Sunrise: 5:52 AM

Sunset: 8:45 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 11 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 6th (14 hours, 29 minutes, and 2 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM: August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A mainly sunny and warm day is expected across the state Saturday, with highs climbing into the 80s. The only relief will across portions of northern Minnesota including further up the North Shore where highs will only make it into the mid and upper 70s for areas like Grand Marais.

Highs across the state Saturday will be a handful of degrees above average for late July. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 27th is 83F.

Sunday is going to be a little bit more active across the state, with shower and storm chances pushing in throughout the day. It looks like the morning hours will be mainly dry here in the Twin Cities, with rain pushing in during the early afternoon hours. We could see up to an inch of rain in some locations Sunday into Sunday night with this system.

A few of the storms across southern Minnesota could also be on the strong side Sunday. There is a marginal risk of severe weather stretching from the Twin Cities into southern Minnesota. Damaging winds would be the greatest threat at the moment, although large hail and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Temperatures will remain below average into the beginning of next week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s expected.

It appears temperatures should mainly stay in the upper 70s to low/mid-80s for highs not only next week but into the foreseeable future here in the Twin Cities. Only the American model shows a chance that highs could approach 90F by next Friday.

After the rain Sunday, there will be a slight potential of rain across southern Minnesota Tuesday Night. Otherwise, the next chance of rain doesn't look to move in until Thursday night and Friday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a stalled out boundary along the Gulf Coast stretching across Florida will continue to produce the threat of showers and storms. An area of low pressure along with a semi-stalled front will produce showers and storms from the Front Range to the Great Lakes. A cold front will bring rain to the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, afternoon pop-up storms will be possible across the Rockies and in the Northeast.

Excessive heat concerns are in place this weekend across portions of central California, where the highs could climb up to 110F in locations.

The heaviest rain through Sunday evening will fall in a couple of areas across the lower 48. The first will be across Florida, where the potential of an additional 1-3" of rain could fall with that stalled out boundary that is in place. Across portions of the upper Midwest, about an inch of rain could fall, particularly on Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Piping Plovers Benefited from Hurricane Sandy

More from the USGS: "USGS scientists have new insight on just how important storms and undeveloped stretches of coastline are for creating and maintaining habitat for piping plovers, which are listed as federally threatened or endangered. Scientists studied select locations in New York, New Jersey and Virginia following Hurricane Sandy, finding an overall increase in piping plover habitat after the storm, particularly in areas with limited human development. This new research is published in PLOS ONE. “Coastal storms can be devastating for human lives and infrastructure but are also natural processes that can provide benefits such as creating habitats for many species,” said USGS scientist Sara Zeigler, who is the lead author of this study."

Heat wave smashes temperature records across Europe

More from The Washington Post: "A historic heat wave inflicted life-threatening temperatures on Europe and shattered all-time highs in multiple countries Thursday. Paris registered a jaw-dropping 108.7 degrees, according to Météo-France, the national weather service, breaking the record of 104.7 degrees set in 1947. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands all saw new national records Thursday, beating highs set just the day before — with the Netherlands exceeding 104 degrees for the first time on record. Britain came just shy of its record. The Met Office in Cambridge, England, measured 100.6 degrees Thursday. And London experienced its hottest July day on record, with a temperature of 100.2."

Civilization-Collapsing Megadroughts of Medieval Times Could Be in Store for a Warming Earth

More from LiveScience: "Scientists may have unraveled the mystery of what triggered decade-long droughts during medieval times in the American Southwest. These so-called megadroughts were so devastating that entire civilizations may have collapsed in their wake. These findings suggest the risk of megadroughts may rise due to global warming, scientists added. From the 800s to the 1400s, about a dozen megadroughts struck the American Southwest, and all lasted longer than a decade. "There weren't a whole lot of people there compared to today, but prior work has suggested that a number of native societies in the Southwest experienced megadroughts that were tied to the collapse of their civilizations," said study lead author Nathan Steiger, a climate scientist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. "People don't think megadroughts are the only reason why they collapsed, but they do think they were major contributing factors.""

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Saturday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser