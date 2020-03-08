First 60F Of 2020

Ah - it felt like Spring had sprung today on what you could say is the shortest day of the year (since it was "only" 23-hours long due to Daylight Saving Time)! The first 60F high of 2020 occurred this afternoon at MSP Airport, with the high reaching exactly 60F. The last 60F degree high was back on October 20th, 168 days ago. Using the entire MSP record, the average first 60F occurs on March 28th, but if you shorten it to 30-year climatological averages the first day typically occurs on March 23rd using both a 1981-2010 average and a 1990-2019 average. Highs were held back in northwestern Minnesota as a cold front moved through - that'll help to knock temperatures down here in southern Minnesota for the beginning of the week.

_______________________________________________

Less Than An Inch Of Snow On The Ground At MSP

This warm weather has continued to melt the snow away across southern Minnesota, with MSP Airport reporting a trace of snow on the ground as of Sunday morning. In northern Minnesota, however, that snow is hanging on as tight as it can, with 21" reported in Duluth Sunday morning and 20" in International Falls.

The snow depth at MSP Airport fell down to a trace on Wednesday, which was the first day since November 26th that the morning snow depth was under an inch. That marked the 27th longest consecutive stretch of at least 1" of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities (98 days). Of interest, those 98 days are also the only days we've had 1"+ of snow on the ground (meaning there weren't any days before November 26th with 1"+ on the ground), marking the 45th most days in the snow season.

_______________________________________________

Ice Jam And River Flooding



First image credit: NWS/NOAA/AHPS. Second image credit: AerisWeather/Praedictix.

We are already dealing with some river flooding across portions of southern Minnesota due to ice jams and melting snow with our warmer weather. Some river gauge sites along the Redwood, Cottonwood, and Minnesota Rivers have already reached minor flood stage over the past several days, with several other locations along the Minnesota River approaching flood stage. Due to the ongoing and expected river flooding, several Flood Warnings are already in place.

As we head toward the middle of the week, the Minnesota River at Jordan is expected to reach minor flood stage, with the river about a foot above minor flood stage by next weekend.

_______________________________________________

Extended Outlook Calls for Monster Potholes

By Paul Douglas



I'm crocheting a face mask and doing odd jobs for firewood, seeing as the weather is stuck in a delightfully dull rut. Do you realize the last time we saw an inch of snow was February 17? No warnings, no floods, no pithy weather headlines? Land of 10,000 ways to say "ditto".

A rainy smear passes south of Minnesota today, but rain showers are likely late Tuesday, again Thursday. Shrug-worthy weather spills into next weekend with a streak of 40s, although models show 50s returning next week with a better chance of (heavier) rain by the middle of next week. The calendar is whispering mid-March but the atmosphere is shouting April.

With rare 100 percent accuracy I can predict an outbreak of crater-size potholes. The freeze-thaw cycle is coming early this year. Water has an unfortunate tendency to expand as it freezes. Once H2O gets into cracks in our highways, our commutes become bumpier - with more orange construction cones by summer.

Ready for lakes, heat, humidity, thunder and giant bugs. Yes please.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wake up 35. High 41. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Gray skies, few late PM showers. Wake up 28. High 42. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun, dry. Wake up 29. High 47. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Unsettled with showers. Wake up 36. High 48. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy with a clearing trend. Wake up 28. High 44. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Wake up 24. High 41. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun through increasing clouds. Wake up 27. High 44. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

March 9th

1918: A snowstorm hits Minnesota and dumps nearly 11 inches at the Twin Cities.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

March 9th

Average High: 38F (Record: 61F set in 1879)

Average Low: 22F (Record: -10F set in 2003)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 0.84" set in 1918)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 10.9" set in 1918)

Record Snow Depth: 22" in 1979

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 9th

Sunrise: 7:37 AM

Sunset: 7:10 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 33 minutes and 19 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 8 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 12 Hours Of Daylight? March 17th (12 hours, 1 minute, and 41 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: March 12th (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 7:30 PM: March 23rd (7:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A cooler Monday is on tap across the state, with highs ranging from the 40s in southern Minnesota to the upper teens and low 20s in northwestern poritions of the state. Monday will feature a lot of clouds across the region, with some rain showers possible in south-central and southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester and Mankato.

Highs on Monday will range from up to about 5F degrees above average in the Twin Cities and Rochester to ~10F degrees below average up toward Fargo and Grand Forks. The average high in the Twin Cities for March 9th is 38F.

Taking a closer look at the Twin Cities, clouds will rule the day but rain should stay off to the south of the metro. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the mid-30s, only climbing to the low 40s for highs. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 5-10 mph.

Looking at the entire workweek, we should remain above average with highs mainly in the 40s. There's a chance that we could pop back into the low 50s for highs on Thursday. We are watching a few precipitation chances this week. First, some light rain will be possible Tuesday afternoon before precipitation changes over to snow Tuesday Night. Another chance of rain exists Thursday, with a rain/snow chance Friday Night into Saturday.

Graphic: WeatherBell

Here's a look at potential snow totals with that system Tuesday night. Accumulations look light - generally under a half an inch across central and southern Minnesota, with some slightly higher amounts (up to an inch) in western Minnesota and near the Minnesota-Iowa border.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, rain showers are likely from the Great Lakes down into the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley, with some storms possible from Kansas to southern Illinois southward. Some mixed precipitation will be possible across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with snow in northern Maine. Snow will also be possible in the Rockies and Intermountain West. Meanwhile, as an area of low pressure slowly approaches the Southwest coast, showers will spread across portions of central and southern Calfornia, particularly closer to the coast.

Through Tuesday evening, some of the heavier rain will fall across southern California, where rainfall amounts over an inch are possible. Portions of the central U.S. could also see over an inch of rain. When looking at snow, some areas in western Wyoming and northern Maine could see up to a foot.

_______________________________________________

For fifth time in over 160 years, Madeline Island Ferry runs all winter

More from the Duluth News Tribune: "Thick Lake Superior ice had always ended ferry service by about January, when residents started driving back and forth from Bayfield to LaPorte as soon as the ice was safe. But in the mild winter of 1999, the ferry broke that string and ran all winter. Then it happened again in the non-winter of 2012 and then again in 2016 and 2017. And in winter 2020, for just the fifth time in 160 years — four of them in the last nine years and all of them in the past 21 years — the Madeline Island Ferry ran all winter yet again. (There were also two other years, in 2002 and 2006, when the ferry shut down for less than two weeks each time.)"

Why don’t we panic about climate change like we do coronavirus?

More from MarketWatch: "Because “outbreak” and “pandemic” and any of a dozen high-stakes words accompany dispatches about the deadly novel coronavirus, it’s not surprising — nor even ill-advised — that the news media and financial markets respond with alarm to COVID-19. Still, the critical response leaves scientists, environmental advocates and long-view money managers imploring: Where’s the outrage on any given day for pollution- and temperature-linked deaths (already adding up and projected to increase) from accelerating man-made climate change? Where’s the impetus for moving on policy change and market-driven fixes (solutions to store carbon, for instance) to limit a future environmental health crisis — one on par with or even greater than a coronavirus?"

Trump's punt on offshore wind sparks lobbying blitz

More from E&E News: "Offshore wind companies are beefing up their presence on K Street as the Trump administration sidesteps and delays federal reviews of sprawling projects off the East Coast. At least two dozen companies and associations are lobbying the federal government on offshore wind policy as of the end of 2019, either by themselves or through at least 18 lobbying firms, an E&E News analysis of disclosures filed with Congress shows. The companies include developers, utilities and suppliers, along with environmental and public health groups that see offshore wind as a worthwhile clean energy source."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser