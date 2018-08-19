MOLNDAL, Sweden — Paul Waring of England captured his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters on Sunday.
Waring parred the first playoff hole — the par-5 18th — after Aiken sent his tee shot into the water.
Playing together in the final group, they had both finished on 14-under 266 after shooting 2-under 68s in the final round. Aiken birdied the 18th to force the playoff.
Maximilian Kieffer shot 65 and was alone in third place.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Man City highlights gulf to fierce rival United in EPL
Manchester City delivered yet another reminder that it is the team to beat in the Premier League this season.On Sunday's evidence, winning the league title…
Twins
Ervin Santana back on disabled list; Gonsalves will debut Monday
Former All-Star starter still feeling lingering pain in his surgically repaired pitching finger.
Golf
Waring wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title
Paul Waring of England captured his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters on Sunday.
MN United
Aguero scores hat trick, Man City beats Huddersfield 6-1
Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, with one of the goals set up by his own goalkeeper, as Manchester City turned on the style in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Golf
Snedeker takes 1-shot lead into final round at Wyndham
Brandt Snedeker took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the weather-delayed Wyndham Championship after finishing the third round Sunday with a 2-under 68.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.