MARTIN, Tenn. — De'Torrion Ware had 22 points as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 75-61 on Saturday. Kayne Henry added 20 points for the Gamecocks. Henry also had nine rebounds.
Derrick Cook had six assists for Jacksonville State (10-15, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference).
UT Martin scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Parker Stewart had 16 points and seven assists for the Skyhawks (7-16, 3-9). Miles Thomas added 13 points and eight rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Jacksonville State matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday. UT Martin matches up against Southeast Missouri State on the road on Thursday.
