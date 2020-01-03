FARGO, N.D. — Tyson Ward matched his season-high with 25 points and added 11 rebounds as North Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 94-74 on Thursday night.
Vinnie Shahid added 22 points and Tyree Eady had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (10-5, 2-0 Summit League). Cameron Hunter added 11 points.
Roderick Smith had 15 points for the Leathernecks (4-8, 1-1). Zion Young added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.
The 94 points were a season high for North Dakota State.
North Dakota State plays Northland at home on Sunday. Western Illinois plays South Dakota State on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Minnesota faces Winnipeg in division matchup
Winnipeg Jets (22-16-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-17-5, fifth in the Central Division)St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Wild
Pacioretty, Fleury lead Golden Knights past Flyers 5-4
Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill entered Thursday night's game against Philadelphia with 343 NHL games under his belt — and he had played every single one of them on the blue line.
Wild
Canucks erase deficit, rally past Blackhawks 7-5
This Vancouver Canucks' matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks never had the look of a defensive struggle.
Wolves
Clippers beat Pistons 126-112; George leaves with hamstring
On a night when Paul George only played half a game, the Los Angeles Clippers had plenty in reserve.
Golf
Close call in majors can lead to some major recovery time
J.B. Holmes played only two rounds in four months leading into the new year. He expected some rust at Kapalua, and it showed when he managed only two birdies in his opening round of 78.