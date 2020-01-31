MACOMB, Ill. — Tyson Ward scored 16 points as North Dakota State easily defeated Western Illinois 70-49 on Thursday night.

Rocky Kreuser and Vinnie Shahid added 15 points each and Sam Griesel had eight rebounds for North Dakota State (15-7, 6-2 Summit League).

Kobe Webster had 16 points for the Leathernecks (5-14, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Zion Young added 12 points. Ben Pyle had 10 rebounds.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. North Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 94-74 on Jan. 2. North Dakota State faces Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois plays South Dakota State at home on Saturday.