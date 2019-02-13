WASHINGTON — Asserting Congress' authority over war powers, the House is debating a resolution to force the Trump administration to withdraw U.S. troops from involvement in Yemen, a rebuke of the president's alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The House is expected to pass the measure, which also has support in the Senate. Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly uneasy over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and skeptical of the U.S.'s partnership with the Saudi-led coalition, especially after the kingdom's alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee).

Passage would be the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to remove U.S. troops from military action. The Senate approved a similar measure last year. The White House has threatened a veto.