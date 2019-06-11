– A Cessna soared above the Mojave Desert, skirting the mountains on the edge of Death Valley National Park as a environmentalists peered at a broiling salt flat below.

The desolate beauty of the Panamint Valley has long drawn naturalists, adventurers and social outcasts — including Charles Manson — and top gun fighter pilots engaging in simulated dogfights.

Now this prehistoric lake bed is shaping up to be an unlikely battleground between environmentalists and battery technologists who believe the area might hold the key to a carbon-free future.

Recently, the Australia-based firm Battery Mineral Resources Ltd. asked the federal government for permission to drill four exploratory wells to see whether the hot, salty brine beneath the valley floor contains economically viable concentrations of lithium. The soft metal is a key component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and is crucial to the production of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The drilling request has generated strong opposition from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and the Defenders of Wildlife, who say lithium extraction would bring industrial sprawl and threaten a fragile ecosystem that supports Nelson's bighorn sheep, desert tortoises and the Panamint alligator lizard, among other species. "A lithium mine would destroy these spectacular panoramas," said drilling opponent Tom Budlong.

The battle could be a fierce one. Lithium is expected to play an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks, and has been designated by the Trump administration as essential to U.S. economic and national security.

One of many wild orchids found at the Surprise Canyon Wilderness Area where a hiking trail follows a spring-fed stream fringed with cottonwood trees that earlier this year was designated a National Wild and Scenic River in the Panamint Valley; a 65 mile long, 10 mile wide basin between the Argus and Slate ranges to the west, and the Panamint Range on the eastern side. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1313433

For environmentalists, the debate poses a moral dilemma as it seemingly pits them against efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Constructed with the world's lightest metal, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries allow vehicles to run on power generated by wind turbines, solar panels, hydroelectric dams and other clean-energy sources. "It's a tricky question," said Lisa Belenky, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "We shouldn't export the sacrifices to Bolivia and Argentina … which have massive lithium mines. We also think that Panamint Valley is not the right place for it."

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which, under federal law, is obligated to not only preserve public lands, but make them productive as well. Environmentalists say the agency is tilting too far toward the needs of commercial interests. A large mining operation would have "significant water requirements," Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds wrote to the BLM. "This water would normally help support wildlife within the local ecosystem."

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to make a final decision on Battery Mineral Resources' request later this year.

Lithium brine deposits account for the majority of the world's lithium production. It involves pumping water from aquifers and placing it evaporation pools. Over time, the lithium becomes more concentrated and can be separated from the water and processed.

Sentiment in Panamint Valley has been split. Rock Novak, 65, the caretaker of a trading post, said, "I'd rather see this desert torn up by mining than be under the dictatorship of the National Park Service."

Not far away, in Surprise Canyon, hikers wandered a trail that follows a perennial, spring-fed stream fringed with cottonwood trees and wild orchids designated a National Wild and Scenic River. Hiker David Lamfrom, director of California and Desert programs for the National Parks Conservation Association, wondered whether the charms of the canyon — silence, solitude and natural beauty — could survive lithim mining. "The public has already agreed should be protected for generations to come," he said. "It makes no sense to turn our backs on those promises."