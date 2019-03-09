CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. government is seeking more pastures for thousands of wild horses that have overpopulated Western ranges.

Landowners interested in hosting large numbers of rounded-up wild horses on their property can now apply with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM offers individual wild horses for adoption by the public. Horses unlikely to be adopted go to private ranges run by contractors for the agency's Wild Horse and Burro Program.

Right now, the BLM pays landowners to provide a home for some 36,000 rounded-up wild horses at 37 locations in nine states.

The BLM says three times as many wild horses and burros roam the West than can thrive in balance with the landscape.