Looking to watch the Gophers vs. Penn State in the Big Ten men's quarterfinal hockey series this weekend? You will have to pay to watch, if you don't already subscribe to the Big Ten Network's subscription package.

The Big Ten and Big Ten Network on Monday announced that all games in the best-of-three series will be available on BTN Plus, a streaming service that has a price of $79.95 annually or $9.95 for one month. None of the Big Ten quarterfinal series will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The fifth-seeded Gophers and fourth-seeded Nittany Lions meet at 6 p.m. (Central) Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Minnesota had a chance to clinch home ice in the quarterfinals had it secured one point in the final regular-season series over the weekend at Penn State, but the Nittany Lions swept by 5-1 and 5-2 scores.

The Big Ten is in is fifth season as a hockey conference, and the first four featured a three-day conference tournament rotating between Xcel Energy Center and Detroit's Joe Louis Arena. But abysmal attendance at those sites prompted the conference to go to a three-week, on-campus format of best-of-three quarterfinals, then single-elimination semifinals and single-game final.

The other two quarterfinal series in the seven-team conference — No. 7 Michigan State at No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Wisconsin at No. 3 Michigan — also will be available only on BTN Plus. Conference champion Notre Dame has a bye into the semifinals. The semifinals will be televised on BTN or ESPNU, and the final will air on BTN.

Gophers fall in men's poll

The Gophers dropped three spots to No. 11 on Monday in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll following its 5-1 and 5-2 losses at Penn State over the weekend. St. Cloud State remained No. 1 and received 47 of 50 first-place votes. Cornell is No. 2, followed by Minnesota State Mankato, Denver and Notre Dame. Minnesota Duluth moved up two spots to No. 7.

Gophers hold steady in women's poll

In the USCHO women's poll, Wisconsin remained No. 1 with 14 of 15 first-place votes, followed Clarkson, Boston College, Colgate and Ohio State. The Gophers, who face Ohio State on Saturday in the WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena, remained No. 7.

Minnesota Scene: Lynx sign guard

The Lynx signed Breanna Richardson to a training camp contract on Monday. She plays for Bnot Hertzeliya in the Israeli League. Richardson was in two preseason games for the Lynx last season. The 6-1 forward played college basketball at Mississippi State.

