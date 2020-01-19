– While many small manufacturers and retailers believe Amazon is the place to be, Lyris Autran is forgoing the opportunity.

Autran wants to keep the prices on her leashes, bowls and other products for dogs competitive. It costs money to sell on Amazon.com — a 15% fee on each sale and additional charges for shipping — and that would force her to raise prices. So she sells solely on her website, Dylan & Rainey.

“Our margins are smaller, which makes selling on Amazon cost-prohibitive,” said Autran, whose company is based in Gastonia, N.C. She also includes dog treats and handwritten notes in her shipments, a personal touch not available on packages Amazon handles.

Small-business owners selling online must weigh the pros and cons of listing their products on Amazon. For many, there’s no question: The company provides small businesses instant access to hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide. Companies without shipping departments can turn over packing and mailing to Amazon. And selling on Amazon can help a company place high in Google and other online search results.

But the costs can be hard for small companies to absorb.

Another downside for some business owners is they don’t have direct access with customers who buy through Amazon.

Amazon may not be the right sales channel for many small businesses, said Will Haire, CEO of BellaVix, a consulting firm that helps companies develop online selling strategies. First, Amazon may not accept the products being sold. And if they are very low-priced items, a small business isn’t likely to make much money.

“Your margins should be 50 percent to 100 percent compared to your price,” Haire says.

Companies should be prepared to advertise on Amazon to help themselves stand out, he said.

Companies must also be ready to comply with the rules on any marketplace, not just Amazon. For example, not contacting customers to advertise or market a seller’s merchandise. That can be frustrating for sellers who want to follow up on a sale in hopes of getting repeat business. When business owners make sales on their own website, they have buyers’ e-mail addresses — not so with online marketplaces that want their cut of a transaction.

It’s a trade-off. Erica Swallow gets customers who search on Amazon for her Entrepreneur Kids book series but, “we have no idea who our customers/readers are, because they are Amazon’s customers.”

The hope for many owners is that consumers shopping on Amazon will do a broader online search and find sellers’ own websites. Selling books on Amazon makes Swallow’s merchandise easier to find elsewhere.

“These listings push us higher in Google search result rankings and introduce us to new customers,” said Swallow, who’s in Springfield, Mass.

While many owners understandably want sales from their own website, where they are not paying fees, they are not losing sales to Amazon, Haire said. Many shoppers, especially younger ones, prefer sites like Amazon.

Artist Marian Nixon of Chicago finds its easier for her prints, clothes and sketchbooks to be seen on Amazon rather than on her own website. But selling online presents challenges that can be hard, even impossible to overcome. She gets good reviews for her designs, but she has had bad reviews when something has gone wrong with shipping, which is out of her control.

“Customers don’t care who packaged your product — they blame you if it arrives damaged or late,” says Nixon.

Nixon finds that counterfeiters are quick to find designs and sell them as their own creations — a problem throughout the retail business, and not just with luxury brands. She has had designs stolen on Amazon and Etsy.

On one occasion, she listed T-shirts that had a unique design.

“The next day, a copy was up — with almost the same font,” she said.