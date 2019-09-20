Men and women who move around throughout the day, even if they just stroll or clean the kitchen and do not formally exercise, are less likely to die prematurely than people who hardly ever leave their chairs.

A study of physical activity and mortality — the largest of its kind to date — found that any activity, no matter how modest, can reduce mortality risks, with some of the greatest gains seen when people shift from being almost completely sedentary toward rising and ambling for even an extra hour each day.

By now, no one should be surprised to hear that activity is good for us. Many studies have shown that more moving almost always is tied to longer life spans.

A limitation of these past studies, however, is that either they relied on subjects’ memories about how much movement they got or, the ones that did equip people with activity trackers tended to be small or narrowly focused, making their results difficult to extrapolate for the general population.

For the new study, which was published in the British Medical Journal, an international consortium of researchers decided to combine and reanalyze the data from the studies that had provided volunteers with activity monitors.

To start, the researchers gathered information about studies in which volunteers wore accelerometers. Out of dozens of studies, eight passed the researchers’ criteria for methodology and reliability.

The researchers wound up with data covering 36,383 middle-age or older subjects from the United States, Britain or Europe. The data also covered each participant’s general health, body mass, smoking history and other life aspects.

The researchers also had information about participants’ deaths. Each of the eight studies had followed people for an average of about six years, checking their names against national death records.

To tease out the links between how much people moved and how long they lived, the researchers divided the subjects into four categories.

They found, to no one’s surprise, that the people who were the most active were the least likely to have died. That group’s risk of premature death was about 60% lower than for those in the most sedentary group — people who sat for long hours and hardly ever formally exercised.

More unexpected, however, was that people in the second-least-active group — those who moved about for approximately an hour more each day, even if their activities were not taxing — also were significantly less likely to have died than those in the least-active group, even though their activities consisted primarily of moseying, housecleaning, cooking or gardening.

Overall, the researchers found, someone’s chances of dying prematurely continued to drop the more he or she moved, up to a plateau about 25 minutes per day of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, or 300 minutes a day of light, gentle activity.

This was an observational study, and it does not show that being active causes us to live longer, only that the two are associated. But the findings are encouraging, said Ulf Ekelund, a professor at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo, who led the study.

They suggest that “all activity counts” in terms of reducing our risk of dying early, he said. “So, walk. Take the stairs rather than escalators. Sit less, move more and move often.”